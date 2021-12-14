 

Villa Park man sentenced to 10 years for gunrunning

  • Bruce Berrier

    Bruce Berrier

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/14/2021 6:53 PM

A Villa Park man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for illegally selling guns.

Bruce Berrier, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of gunrunning, which is a felony, in July.

 

Berrier met with undercover North Central Narcotics Task Force agents four times between September and November 2020, authorities said. At the meetings, which occurred in Roselle and Hanover Park, Berrier sold the agents illegal firearms and ammunition, according to police.

He has been held in the DuPage County jail on $300,000 bail since his arrest last December.

Berrier will have to serve 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

"Thankfully, the weapons Mr. Berrier sold did not make it into the hands of those who would use them to commit violent crimes," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Bail set at $300,000 for Villa Park man accused of gunrunning
Related Article
Bail set at $300,000 for Villa Park man accused of gunrunning
 
Top crime stories of 2018
Related Article
Top crime stories of 2018
 
Villa Park teen gets 5 years in prison for shooting Addison men
Related Article
Villa Park teen gets 5 years in prison for shooting Addison men
 
Related Article
Dawn Patrol: Eight charged in Elgin drug investigation
 
Villa Park teen's trial begins in 2015 shooting of two Addison men
Related Article
Villa Park teen's trial begins in 2015 shooting of two Addison men
 
Related Article
Teen charged in Villa Park shooting
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 