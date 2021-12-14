Villa Park man sentenced to 10 years for gunrunning

A Villa Park man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for illegally selling guns.

Bruce Berrier, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of gunrunning, which is a felony, in July.

Berrier met with undercover North Central Narcotics Task Force agents four times between September and November 2020, authorities said. At the meetings, which occurred in Roselle and Hanover Park, Berrier sold the agents illegal firearms and ammunition, according to police.

He has been held in the DuPage County jail on $300,000 bail since his arrest last December.

Berrier will have to serve 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

"Thankfully, the weapons Mr. Berrier sold did not make it into the hands of those who would use them to commit violent crimes," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.