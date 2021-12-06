Bail set at $5 million for suspect in rape of 92-year-old woman

Bail was set Monday at $5 million for a Glendale Heights man accused of sexually assaulting a 92-year-old woman last month in her Addison home.

Anthony Lane, 53, of the 2200 block of Century Point Lane, would need to post $500,000 to go free while awaiting trial, according to DuPage County court records.

DuPage County Judge Ann O'Hallaren Walsh denied a prosecutor's request that Lane be held without bail.

Lane is charged with one count of home invasion -- sexual offense and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault -- victim 60 or older.

Prosecutors told Walsh that the woman was returning home from a kidney dialysis treatment at 6:39 p.m. Nov. 22 when she turned to close the garage door and saw someone later identified as Lane standing in the doorway. She tried to close the door to her home, but the man forced it open and pushed her inside, prosecutors say.

Authorities allege Lane bound the woman's hands with duct tape, carried her upstairs, put her on a bed and sexually assaulted her.

Lane was arrested Dec. 2. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 120 years in prison.