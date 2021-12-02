Holiday events: Dec. 2-8

Lightscape is back through Jan. 2 at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

The Let It Shine holiday light show runs 4:30 to 11 p.m. daily through Jan. 9 at Northbrook Court; get your tickets online. Courtesy of Let It Shine

Small groups of guests will be taken on a guided tour of live window displays then visit with Santa today through Sunday at The Grove in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, November 2020

Ongoing

Winter Arts & Craft Expo: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20 at the Evanston Art Center, 1717 Central St., Evanston. Includes original, handmade works of jewelry, ceramics, fiber, metal, glass, painting, photography, mixed media and more. All proceeds benefit the ongoing exhibition, education and outreach programs at the Art Center. evanstonartcenter.org.

Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Jan. 3 at the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. Explore holiday traditions from around the globe. $21.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids 3-11. msichicago.org/catw.

Winterland: Daily through Feb. 20 at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Includes the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville, ice skating on an 8,000-square-foot ice rink, curling and skating lessons, Santa's Workshop, wreath-making classes, holiday movie screenings, special programming at Hotel Zachary, a celebration of Hanukkah, ice bumper cars and more. gallagherway.com.

Let It Shine Lightshow: 4:30-11 p.m. daily through Jan. 9 at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook. A drive-through wonderland of light displays synchronized to holiday classics. Online ticket purchase required. $29.99 per vehicle weekdays, $39.99 weekends and holidays, $20 add-on for Fast Pass. shinelightshow.com.

Lightscape: 4:30-11 p.m. daily through Jan. 2 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Last entry at 9 p.m. The enchanting, after-dark illuminated trail features an all-new path filled with artistic installations and new works. Admission: Adults: $24 for members, $26 for nonmembers; kids 3-12: $12 for members, $14 for nonmembers; free for kids 3 and younger. Tickets purchased the day-of an extra $2. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

Willow Hill's Winter Magic: 4:30-10:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 2 at Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Road, Northbrook. Features over one million lights adorning displays of characters, Christmas trees, drive-through light tunnels and more. $45-$50. Reserve tickets at WillowHillsWinterMagic.com.

Thursday

One of a Kind Holiday Show and Sale: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2-3; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, on the seventh floor of theMART, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago. 400 artists, artisans and makers from North America offer fine art and handmade goods. Plus, there will be gourmet cafes, bar areas, live entertainment and activities. Admission is $10 a day or $15 for a two-day pass; free for kids 12 and younger. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. oneofakindshowchicago.com.

Historic Holiday Window Walk and Visit with Santa: 4-6:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 2-5, at The Grove, 1421 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Small groups of guests will be guided around the Grove's live window displays and then visit with Santa. $12 for residents, $14 for nonresidents. glenviewparks.org.

"Knuffle Bunny, A Cautionary Musical": 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2-3; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at The Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. A high-spirited and poignant account of a beleaguered dad who inadvertently leaves his toddler's favorite stuffed bunny at the neighborhood laundromat. Tickets are $25 for adults; $19 for kids 12 and younger. greenhousetheater.org.

Friday

Des Plaines Tree Lighting: 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Metropolitan Square, 647 Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines. Join Mayor Andrew Goczkowski and the city's elected officials for the event celebrating Holidays Around the World. Tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Bring a letter to Santa to drop in the mailbox and donations for the Mitten Tree and the Des Plaines Self-Help Closet and Food Pantry. DesPlaines.org/holidaylighting.

Lincolnshire Tree Lighting: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Village Green Center, 100 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Santa arrives for the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., with music following. Free goody bags, treats, Letters to Santa and reindeer food craft. Suggested donation is an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and winter clothes to be donated to Midwest Veterans Closet. lincolnshireil.gov.

Holidays a cappella: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Josaphat Church, 2311 N. Southport Ave., Chicago; 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Highland Park Community House, 1991 Sheridan Road, Highland Park; 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Community UMC, 20 Center St., Naperville; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 115 E. Delaware Place, Chicago; 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Pilgrim Congregational, 460 Lake St., Oak Park. Christmas carols, original holiday music, songs for Hanukkah and more. Tickets start at $33. chicagoacappella.org/tickets.

Saturday

Holiday Cookie Sale: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4, at First Congregational UCC of Des Plaines, 766 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines. A "drive-through" cookie sale outside the church's west entrance. A variety of cookies will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, at $10 for a small box and $20 for a large box. Proceeds will benefit the summer service trip to Adam's Camp in Colorado, to work with special needs youth. (847) 299-5561 or fccdp.org.

Jingle and Mingle Holiday Market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Unit 412, Wheeling. Shop for jewelry, accessories, home decor, clothing, toys, treats and more from 30 vendors. Includes food, prizes and giveaways. New, unwrapped toys will be collected for the WINGS program. Free admission. wheelingchamber.com.

"Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins": 1 and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 12 at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago. In the show based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, a traveling troupe of actors must put on a show to save Hanukkah. For tickets, visit strawdog.org.

Festival of Trees: 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Glenview Park Center, Main Gym, 2400 Chestnut Ave., Glenview. See trees decorated by local organizations, businesses, churches and neighborhoods as well as holiday carolers, children's crafts and holiday activities. Santa Claus will be available for pictures. $10 for residents, $12 for nonresidents. glenviewparks.org.

Winter Wonderland: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Prairie Lakes Community Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Live entertainment outdoors, holiday crafts, kids' activities, hot chocolate, lights and decorations. See a variety of characters, including Santa, and drop off a letter for him. Registration is required. dpparks.org.

Luminare Rock Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Re-imaginings of Christmas classics and new music. (630) 962-7000 or oshows.com.

Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra Light Holiday Classics: Conducting Student Showcase: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Northwestern University's Pick-Staiger Concert Hall, 50 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston. Hear selections from "Hansel und Gretel," "The Nutcracker Suite," "Sleigh Ride" and more. Free admission; tickets required. music.northwestern.edu/events/northwestern-university-symphony-orchestra-12.

Sunday

A Festival of Lessons and Carols: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Northwestern University's Alice Millar Chapel, 1870 Sheridan Road, Evanston. Features carols from medieval to modern for brass, strings and organ, and choirs from Haiti, Mexico, Latvia, Poland and more. Free; tickets required. music.northwestern.edu/events/festival-lessons-and-carols-1.

"Holiday Baroque": 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Alice Millar Chapel at Northwestern University, 1870 Sheridan Road, Evanston. Rembrandt Chamber Musicians' holiday concert returns, featuring the works of Corelli, Charpentier and Bach. $12- $41. rembrandtchambermusicians.org/events/holiday-baroque-2.

Monday

Santa Paws Pet Night with Santa: 4-7 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 6 and 13, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Pet owners are invited to bring their pets to a special photo session with Santa Claus. Well-mannered, leashed or kenneled pets can visit with Santa in his "A Christmas Story" home on the lower level near Center Park and Pandora while professional photographers take photos. Pets must enter at the southwest entrance near Maggiano's, then go to the Santa set. All pets must be leashed or caged while in the shopping center. Make reservations at bit.ly/3j5RJKl. ShopHawthornMall.com/holiday.

Tuesday

"Q Brothers Christmas Carol": Various times from Tuesday, Dec. 7, through Thursday, Dec. 23, at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The Q Brothers Collective perform a rap adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic. $38-$56. chicagoshakes.com.