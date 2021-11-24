Roselle adds more events to its 100-year anniversary plans

The logo for Roselle's centennial anniversary in 2022. Courtesy of Village of Roselle

Roselle has more than doubled its budget for the village's centennial celebration in 2022, and the number of planned events is up from 10 to 25.

Money earmarked for the celebration in Roselle's FY 2022 budget has been increased from $45,000 to $100,000.

The original goal was to host and promote a special event every month of the centennial year starting in February 2022 and leading up to the official anniversary bash on Oct. 7, 2022.

Now, in addition to previously discussed events like the Roselle History Museum program in April and a 1920s-themed dinner in September, there will be a selfie-based treasure hunt called "Democracy Rocks in Roselle" in May, a ribbon-cutting of the Centennial Mosaic by the Roselle Arts & Culture Foundation in September, the Fall Fishing Derby in September, and an event by the Flags of Roselle in October that will highlight former mayors and village trustees.

Regular annual events like the Rose Parade, summer concert series and Taste of Roselle will incorporate the theme of the Centennial celebration as well. The Taste of Roselle will have a photo contest centered around the centennial celebration.

Trustee Wayne Domke told the centennial committee that it is important for local businesses and organizations to be aware of the centennial celebration and be reached out to.

So far, the Roselle History Museum, Roselle Park District, American Legion, Flags for Roselle, Roselle Public Library, Roselle Garden Club, League of Women Voters Roselle-Bloomingdale, the Main Street Merchants Association and Keeneyville Elementary District 20 have said they want to participate. More sponsors are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

In October, Roselle resident and graphic designer Andrew Reband won the Roselle Centennial logo design contest. The logo will be used on promotional materials throughout 2022.