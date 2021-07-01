Roselle plans 100th anniversary bash for 2022

Roselle is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022, and village officials and volunteers are planning a series of events culminating next October.

A group led by the Roselle History Museum has formed a centennial committee to plan a birthday celebration for the village.

The group has been meeting periodically since February, with the goal to host and promote a special event every month in 2022, leading up to an anniversary bash on Oct. 7, 2022. The committee asked the village board to set aside $45,000 to cover costs of the special events.

"Roselle has come a long way, thanks to a lot of hard work by a lot of dedicated people," Diana Eckhert, a former Roselle trustee who sits on the centennial committee, told the village board on Monday. "It is 100 years of pride that the centennial committee wants to celebrate in 2022."

So far, the Roselle History Museum, American Legion, Flags for Roselle, Roselle Public Library, Roselle Garden Club, Rose Parade, Taste of Roselle, Cruise Night and Keeneyville Elementary District 20 are interested in participating in events.

Some of the proposed events are: a bowling event in January, a roller skating derby in February, a concert in March, a Roselle History Museum evening program in April, a Memorial Day celebration by the Roselle Garden Club in May, the Rose Parade in June, a picnic and fireworks show in July at Turner Pond, a special booth celebrating the 100 year anniversary at the Taste of Roselle in August, a tour of Trinity Cemetery in September and a flag event by the Flags of Roselle in October that would include former mayors and village trustees.

Roselle is named after Roselle Hough, a U.S. Army colonel who fought in the Civil War and a founder of the Union Stock Yards in Chicago who later began growing flax and built a cloth-making factory in Bloomingdale Township. The village of Bloomingdale encompassed the area until 1922, when Roselle incorporated with 225 residents, according to the DuPage County Historical Society.

Centennial event costs will be finalized later, Eckhert said. The village board did not hold a formal vote Monday on the proposal or funding.

Lynfred Winery will produce a special wine for purchase for the occasion and an art council is proposing a mosaic on the outside of the west brick wall of the 8,000 Miles Restaurant.

The village plans a contest for the design of a centennial logo that will be used on promotional materials throughout 2022. The design can use up to five colors and must be the original work of the person submitting the application. Entries should be vector files and can be submitted in PDF or EPS formats.

The deadline for logo entries is Sept. 1. Those wishing to participate must go to http://roselle.il.us/FormCenter/Village-Board-Forms-13/Centennial-Logo-Contest-91 to submit their entries.