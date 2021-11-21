The Week That Was: Now a murder charge in stabbing, Naperville mosque approved, Randhurst divided

A bystander's cellphone video captures the seconds before 18-year-old Manuel Porties Jr. of Elgin is fatally stabbed during a fight on a residential driveway in Schaumburg on Sept. 28.

The Cook County state's attorney's office reversed course, charging Guillermo Perez-Moreno, 17, with first-degree murder in the Sept. 28 stabbing death of 18-year-old Manuel Porties Jr. of Elgin, in a fight on a Schaumburg driveway. Schaumburg police supplied more evidence to warrant the charge after Kim Foxx's office declined it in October, officials said.

Ending months of debate and negotiation, the Islamic Center of Naperville's plan to build a mosque, multipurpose center, school and gymnasium on the city's south side sailed through the city council with unanimous approval. Tuesday's 9-0 vote ended what Mayor Steve Chirico called a "painful" process.

Hoffman Estates village board members have unanimously approved the remodeling of a vacant office building at 2700 W. Higgins Road to accommodate an animal hospital with a rare specialty in cancer treatment.

Randhurst Village management now can sell up to 15 outlots to pay down its mortgage and raise funds to revitalize the center. Mount Prospect trustees Tuesday unanimously approved the subdivision of the shopping center, which for more than 50 years has operated as one parcel.

Just two weeks after Lake Zurich leaders voted to allow the village's first marijuana dispensary, a new group pitched a plan to build the second. Under the new plan, Dispensary 2.0 would be established at 927 S. Rand Road in Lake Zurich.

Bail was set at $1 million Monday for a Chicago man charged with attempted murder and other charges, after he was accused of shooting another man during a child's birthday party last weekend at the Safari Land indoor amusement park in Villa Park. Another man was shot three times; he is expected to recover.

Now that Illinois is granting licenses for craft cannabis growing facilities, a company is eyeing a vacant industrial building in Wheeling for such a business. Chicago-area outfit called NBCG Partners wants to launch a cultivation operation at 160 W. Hintz Road.

The McHenry County Board unanimously voted Tuesday night to remove Regional Superintendent of Education Leslie Schermerhorn from her elected office after years of troubled audits. Since Schermerhorn was appointed superintendent in 2012, the McHenry Regional Office of Education has been the subject of six consecutive state audits with errors, with thousands of dollars of unaccounted funds.

Even though pandemic conditions have improved, Grayslake leaders voted Tuesday to preserve the expanded outdoor dining policies that have allowed restaurants that never before had served outside to continue doing it into the future.

The week ahead: Shopping for hope

Schaumburg-based Ride for Hope is teaming with Magnolia's Weddings and Events in Bartlett for a Shopping Night Fundraiser to benefit local women who are facing financial hardships while battling ovarian cancer. The event is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Magnolia's, 389 Bartlett Plaza in Bartlett. It will feature a variety of small vendors and admission is free. For more information, call (630) 855-4413or visit www.rideforhopeil.org.

The week ahead: Budget vote in DuPage

DuPage County Board members are expected to vote Tuesday on the county's proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins Dec. 1. The county board meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the county administration building, 421 County Farm Road in Wheaton.

The week ahead: Elgin tree lighting

The city of Elgin will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. Mayor David Kaptain, members of the city council and Santa will turn on the holiday tree lights at Festival Park, at 132 S. Grove Ave.