The Week That Was: Now a murder charge in stabbing, Naperville mosque approved, Randhurst divided
In reversal, now murder charge in stabbing
The Cook County state's attorney's office reversed course, charging Guillermo Perez-Moreno, 17, with first-degree murder in the Sept. 28 stabbing death of 18-year-old Manuel Porties Jr. of Elgin, in a fight on a Schaumburg driveway. Schaumburg police supplied more evidence to warrant the charge after Kim Foxx's office declined it in October, officials said.
Naperville OKs mosque
Ending months of debate and negotiation, the Islamic Center of Naperville's plan to build a mosque, multipurpose center, school and gymnasium on the city's south side sailed through the city council with unanimous approval. Tuesday's 9-0 vote ended what Mayor Steve Chirico called a "painful" process.
Animal cancer hospital in Hoffman Estates
Hoffman Estates village board members have unanimously approved the remodeling of a vacant office building at 2700 W. Higgins Road to accommodate an animal hospital with a rare specialty in cancer treatment.
Randhurst divided up
Randhurst Village management now can sell up to 15 outlots to pay down its mortgage and raise funds to revitalize the center. Mount Prospect trustees Tuesday unanimously approved the subdivision of the shopping center, which for more than 50 years has operated as one parcel.
Pitch for second pot shop in Lake Zurich
Just two weeks after Lake Zurich leaders voted to allow the village's first marijuana dispensary, a new group pitched a plan to build the second. Under the new plan, Dispensary 2.0 would be established at 927 S. Rand Road in Lake Zurich.
Attempted murder charge in park shooting
Bail was set at $1 million Monday for a Chicago man charged with attempted murder and other charges, after he was accused of shooting another man during a child's birthday party last weekend at the Safari Land indoor amusement park in Villa Park. Another man was shot three times; he is expected to recover.
Cannabis growing facility pitched for Wheeling
Now that Illinois is granting licenses for craft cannabis growing facilities, a company is eyeing a vacant industrial building in Wheeling for such a business. Chicago-area outfit called NBCG Partners wants to launch a cultivation operation at 160 W. Hintz Road.
McHenry Co. regional superintendent ousted
The McHenry County Board unanimously voted Tuesday night to remove Regional Superintendent of Education Leslie Schermerhorn from her elected office after years of troubled audits. Since Schermerhorn was appointed superintendent in 2012, the McHenry Regional Office of Education has been the subject of six consecutive state audits with errors, with thousands of dollars of unaccounted funds.
Expanded Grayslake outdoor dining can stay
Even though pandemic conditions have improved, Grayslake leaders voted Tuesday to preserve the expanded outdoor dining policies that have allowed restaurants that never before had served outside to continue doing it into the future.
The week ahead: Shopping for hope
Schaumburg-based Ride for Hope is teaming with Magnolia's Weddings and Events in Bartlett for a Shopping Night Fundraiser to benefit local women who are facing financial hardships while battling ovarian cancer. The event is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Magnolia's, 389 Bartlett Plaza in Bartlett. It will feature a variety of small vendors and admission is free. For more information, call (630) 855-4413or visit www.rideforhopeil.org.
The week ahead: Budget vote in DuPage
DuPage County Board members are expected to vote Tuesday on the county's proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins Dec. 1. The county board meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the county administration building, 421 County Farm Road in Wheaton.
The week ahead: Elgin tree lighting
The city of Elgin will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. Mayor David Kaptain, members of the city council and Santa will turn on the holiday tree lights at Festival Park, at 132 S. Grove Ave.