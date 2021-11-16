Animal hospital specializing in cancer treatment coming to Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates village board members unanimously approved a proposal to convert the former office building at 2700 W. Higgins Road into an animal hospital that would have a rare specialty in treating cancer in pets. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Hoffman Estates village board members have unanimously approved the remodeling of a vacant office building to accommodate an animal hospital with a rare specialty in cancer treatment.

Eva Combs, chair of the village's planning and zoning commission, told the board it was her understanding the facility would be one of only about four in the country providing such cancer treatment for pets.

The one-story, approximately 20,000-square-foot building is located at 2700 W. Higgins Road.

Schaumburg-based Storebuild LLC is planning to buy the property, renovate the building and lease it to Pathway Vet Alliance, a national chain of clinics with more than 390 locations.

Hoffman Estates Economic Development Director Kevin Kramer said the planned animal hospital's specialized services, including oncology, would draw clients from a wider area.

"It's a unique use," he said.

As such, its location's ability to be a regional destination was improved in recent years by the completion of the full tollway interchange at Barrington Road, Kramer added.

Though originally constructed to accommodate three office tenants, the building would be used exclusively by Pathway Vet Alliance after the planned renovation.

While most services would be conducted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., there would be some staffing around the clock for emergencies.

During peak times, 40 to 50 staff members are expected to be present with a maximum of 20 clients.

The facility would have no grooming or boarding services, and animals would not be regularly kept overnight except when observation and recovery after procedures are necessary.

After modifications to the property, the number of parking spaces would drop from 85 to 81, but the village's zoning code requires only 72 for an office building of its size.

The exterior modifications include a new storage area to the east that would be screened by a masonry wall matching the main building. The area would house a generator and two liquid oxygen tanks needed for surgical procedures and emergency treatment.

On the west side, within the current building's footprint, a 6-foot black stainless steel fence would be installed to create an outdoor relief area for the animals to use individually under supervision.