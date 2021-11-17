Stage set for sale of Randhurst outlots

Mount Prospect trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved the subdivision of the Randhurst Village shopping center, which for more than 50 years has operated as one parcel. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2016

Randhurst Village management now has the power to sell up to 15 outlots to pay down its mortgage and raise funds to revitalize the center.

At Tuesday's village board meeting, Mount Prospect trustees unanimously approved the subdivision of the shopping center, which for more than 50 years has operated as one parcel.

During the meeting, DLC Management Corp. also divulged that it has a deal with a tenant to fill out the first floor of the spot formerly occupied by Carson Pirie Scott, although both the developer and the village said they were not at liberty to reveal the identity of the tenant. HomeGoods is already slated to open in a portion of that space.

Chris Ressa, chief operating officer of DLC, assured trustees of the firm's commitment to the shopping center.

"We only benefit if the entire project is successful," he said, outlining a plan that includes focusing on filling the former Bed Bath & Beyond and Cost Plus World Market spaces, retenanting the Carson's site and developing the boulevard between the Hampton Inn and the AMC theater.

Village Manager Michael Cassady told trustees, "We should look at the actions of DLC as we make this decision."

Those actions, he said, include pumping millions into HomeGoods and attracting such tenants as Michaels and DSW.

Trustee Peggy Pissarreck said the support of the village staff, as well as the village's Economic Development Commission, helped persuade her to vote in favor.

Trustee Augie Filippone, who had expressed concerns about the subdivision, said, "It's a free market. We don't know what's going to happen."

But, Filippone said, "you're trying to find a solution that's going to help you do what you do, and it's not on me to tell you how to run your business. Your success is going to be the village's success."