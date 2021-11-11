Bloomingdale unveils new veterans monument near village hall

A veterans monument has been installed near Bloomingdale village hall. The 2.5-ton marble monument cost about $30,000. courtesy of Ed Aubin

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, center left, and Village President Franco Coladipietro, center right, join members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7539 at the Bloomingdale Public Library on Thursday to commemorate a new veterans monument. Trey Arlene | Staff Photographer

No amount of rain could stop the excitement of unveiling a new veteran's monument Thursday in Bloomingdale.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7539, which serves Roselle, Bloomingdale and Medinah, celebrated Veterans Day with the new monument honoring the fallen. About 50 people attended the event, including Village President Franco Coladipietro and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.

"Monuments and memorials are crucial to our community," Krishnamoorthi said. "We need these physical spaces to grieve and come together. It allows us to come together and honor those we've lost and those who have sacrificed for us."

The 5,000-pound marble monument stands near the Bloomingdale village hall.

Coladipietro said he was approached three years ago by members of Post 7539 who wanted to create a memorial. He said it was an honor to help unveil the monument.

"There are events in life that certainly do bring perspective and this is certainly one of them," Coladipietro said. "I hope that our veterans feel gratitude from our community for your sacrifice."

Coladipietro announced that the village would be giving a $5,000 grant to Post 7539.

Two World War II veterans were included as special guests.

Bloomingdale resident Walter Modzejewski served in the Army's 103rd Infantry Division and will celebrate his 100th birthday next Thursday.

Ronald McQueen, 96, of Bloomingdale, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Ed Aubin, Vietnam veteran and member of Bloomingdale VFW Post 7539, said the monument cost roughly $30,000. Donations helped pay for the monument.