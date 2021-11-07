The Week That Was: No to rehab facility in Itasca, yes to shelter in Arlington Hts. neighborhood

Itasca trustees on Tuesday unanimously rejected Haymarket Center's request to turn a former hotel into a 240-bed a proposed addiction treatment center. After more than 35 public hearings devoted to the Haymarket project, it took barely 15 minutes for board members to cast their vote.

The Ivy Hill neighborhood of Arlington Heights will be getting some new neighbors -- six young men in Shelter Inc.'s Transitional Living Program -- after the village board unanimously agreed Tuesday to grant the child welfare agency's request to relocate its shelter care home from Golf Road. The approval comes with the six-person limit, among other conditions.

The Buffalo Grove village board authorized a memorandum of understanding with Kensington Development Group LLC to pave the way for a proposed $150 million redevelopment of the struggling Town Center at Lake-Cook and McHenry roads. The proposal emphasizes a future grocery store.

Streets of Woodfield shopping center in Schaumburg is going back on the market, just six years after New York-based private equity firm Blackstone purchased the property for $168.5 million. Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said he sees the sale as a potential opportunity. There has been little change to the shopping center during the last six years, he said.

Amita Health officials, local political leaders and other dignitaries gathered outside Alexian Brothers Medical Center on Wednesday to mark the beginning of a $107 million project that will bring significant change to the Elk Grove Village facility. The work, which includes the addition of two floors to the east tower of the complex at 800 Biesterfield Road, is expected to take 2½ years to complete.

The DuPage County Forest Preserve Commission this week narrowly approved its own electoral boundaries for the next decade, but the forest preserve needs state law changed for the new map to take effect. Unlike previous redistricting, forest preserve commissioners decided to establish electoral boundaries separate from the county board.

An Islamic congregation established in 2019 is seeking to move on from a rented gathering space in Hoffman Estates and convert a former urgent care center on Higgins Road in the village into a mosque and community center. The nonprofit Dar-ul-Ilm Foundation plans to seek a courtesy review by the village board Monday night.

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved higher electric, water and sewer rates for the next three years to help pay for infrastructure projects, despite concerns about the financial impact on seniors and low-income residents.

The week ahead: Bike path deal

Schaumburg village trustees are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a letter of understanding with Rolling Meadows regarding construction of a new bike path along Quentin, Hartung and Old Plum Grove roads. Most of the path would be in Rolling Meadows, but Schaumburg needs to sign off because some of the work is within the village's right of way.

The week ahead: Lincolnshire sewer fee

Lincolnshire village trustees will meet Monday to consider creation of a storm sewer utility fee that officials say is needed to help fund about $13.7 million in improvement projects. The fee would cost the average homeowner about $12.87 a month, or $154.44 a year.

The week ahead: District 204 forums

Indian Prairie School District 204 will host three community forums this week to allow public feedback on proposed concepts for the redrawing of enrollment boundaries. The forums will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the auditoriums at the district's three high schools.

The week ahead: County budget vote

Kane County residents will learn Tuesday if they are facing a single tax increase or a financial double-whammy in 2022. The county has a $10 million budget deficit. The 24-members of the board, all facing reelection next year, will weigh both a gas tax increase and the first county property tax increase in a decade.