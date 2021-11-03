Nonprofit seeks to convert former urgent care center in Hoffman Estates into a mosque

The Hoffman Estates village board next Monday will grant a courtesy review to the Dar-ul-Ilm Foundation for a proposed community center and mosque for the property at 1260 W. Higgins Road previously used as a medical office building. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

An Islamic congregation established in 2019 is seeking to move on from a rented gathering space in Hoffman Estates and convert a former urgent care center in the village into a mosque and community center.

The nonprofit Dar-ul-Ilm Foundation plans to seek a courtesy review by the Hoffman Estates village board Monday night for its proposal to use the approximately 5,000-square-foot medical office building at 1260 W. Higgins Road.

Syed Nizami, founding board of directors member and CEO of the foundation, said the building would retain its exterior appearance but that the inside would be renovated to create room for prayer gatherings and as a place where social services can be made available.

The village would have to rezone the property from its former use to one for assemblies, Nizami added.

Only informal feedback is being sought from the village board on Monday. A formal proposal would have to be filed for review and approval before any work or changes could commence.

The congregation is still relatively new, established just before the pandemic, and has been leasing space for gatherings at the Hoffman Estates Park District's Triphahn Community Center on Higgins Road, about half a mile away from the former medical office.

Nizami said the foundation hopes to close on the purchase of the property in late December, with the intention of making the changes to the interior over the following three to four months.

The village board will conduct the courtesy review during the meeting of its planning, building and zoning committee at 7 p.m. Nov. 8, at village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.