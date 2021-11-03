Alexian Brothers kicks off $107 million hospital improvement project in Elk Grove

Two floors will be built on top of the east tower of Amita Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village as part of a $107 million hospital improvement project that kicked off Wednesday with a groundbreaking ceremony. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Brother Dan McCormick, provincial of the Congregation of Alexian Brothers, grasps a golden shovel as other dignitaries line up Wednesday to take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a $107 million hospital improvement project at Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Amita Health officials, local political leaders and other dignitaries gathered outside Alexian Brothers Medical Center on Wednesday to mark the beginning of a project that will bring significant change to the Elk Grove Village facility.

The $107 million hospital improvement project, launched with a ceremonial groundbreaking, will substantially expand and modernize the center's operating and recovery areas, and bring new, dedicated inpatient rooms for treatment of neurological and spinal patients, officials say.

"The new, private inpatient rooms will include all the modern conveniences for patients receiving neurosciences services, some of our most critically ill patients," Dan Doherty, vice president and chief operating officer for Amita Alexian Brothers, said in an announcement of the project in October. "It's imperative we invest in our facility to better serve our patients and community."

The work, which includes the addition of two floors to the east tower of the complex at 800 Biesterfield Road, is expected to take 2½ years to complete. In all, the project will add 70,000 square feet and renovate an existing 201,000 square feet.

"These improvements represent a leap forward in the experience of care for the patients most in need," Doherty said in last month's announcement. "We continue to advance the level of care provided, modernizing our facilities to allow for the latest treatments closer to home."