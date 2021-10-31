The Week That Was: Another Gacy victim identified, masks optional in Elk Grove, rants in schools

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart answers a question after announcing the identity of "Gacy Victim 5" as North Carolina native Francis Wayne Alexander during a news conference Monday in Maywood. Associated Press

Using DNA samples and genealogy together for the first time, investigators at Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart's office were able to identify another of serial killer John Wayne Gacy's previously unknown victims. Dart on Monday identified Francis Wayne Alexander, a Chicago man and North Carolina native who would have been 21 or 22 when killed by Gacy sometime between early 1976 and early 1977.

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson has announced a "masks optional" policy for municipal buildings and businesses in town, in open defiance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide indoor mask requirement.

Lisle Unit District 202 school officials are investigating claims that a high school teaching assistant made racist and other offensive remarks about Muslims, immigrants and Indigenous people over 25 minutes during a recent class. Lisle High School sophomore Zoya Shaik raised the claims at Monday's school board meeting.

The Geneva school board Monday accepted the resignation of a teacher who posted a profanity-laden video on social media, criticizing a woman who wasn't wearing a face mask properly. Antoinette "Toni" Tortorello-Allaway submitted her resignation Oct. 20.

DuPage County voters will cast their ballots entirely on paper starting with next year's primary election. County board members on Tuesday hired an election equipment vendor to replace outdated electronic voting machines with a new paper ballot system.

St. Charles Unit District 303 plans to boost substitute teachers' pay to address a shortage of them. The district plans to increase the pay from $100 a day to $120 a day starting Nov. 29.

The top administrator at Libertyville Elementary District 70 will not be seeking a contract extension when his three-year contract expires. Superintendent Matt Barbini said he will pursue professional opportunities outside District 70, but did not elaborate.

Jason Arres, who has led the Naperville Police Department in an interim role since Bob Marshall retired in July, has been named the city's next police chief. The decision was announced Monday after a three-month national search.

The week ahead: Cams for Des Plaines police

Des Plaines alderman are expected to approve a plan Monday to purchase 123 body-worn cameras for its police officers, putting the department in compliance with a new state law requiring every officer be equipped with a camera by 2025. The new cameras will cost the city up to $74,225. .

Buffalo Grove officials are poised to approve a deal to facilitate the redevelopment of the village's Town Center property with a national grocery store chain, shops, restaurants, apartments and entertainment venues. The village board on Monday will consider a deal with Kensington Development Partners that, if approved, will set in motion the $150 million project to revive the 20-acre property at Lake-Cook Road and Route 83.

The week ahead: Pot shop plan in Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich village trustees on Monday will consider a proposal to convert the former TGI Fridays restaurant building at 676 S. Rand Road to a recreational marijuana retailer called Bloc Cannabis Dispensary.

The week ahead: Buy Geneva Metra station?

The Geneva City Council will vote Monday on whether to buy the Metra station at 328 Crescent Place from the Union Pacific Railroad, for $960,000. The UP plans to sell up to 40 station sites it owns around Chicago to a developer. Metra has the right to match the offer but does not want to own the site. Metra would buy the site and in turn, sell it to Geneva.

The week ahead: Naperville utility rates

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday will vote on a proposed increase in electric and water rates that would take effect in January and pay for infrastructure projects.

For the average homeowner paying a monthly fee of $188.55 for electric, water and sewer service, the rate hike would add $4 to $5 on their monthly bill in each of the next three years. The increase is smaller in 2022 because the electric rate increase won't take effect until 2023.