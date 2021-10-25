Geneva school board accepts resignation of teacher who posted rant on TikTok

The Geneva school board Monday accepted the resignation of a teacher who posted a profanity-laden video on social media, criticizing a woman who wasn't wearing a face mask properly.

Antoinette "Toni" Tortorello-Allaway submitted her resignation Oct. 20, according to a personnel report the board approved unanimously.

No board members commented on the matter. None of the public commenters mentioned the situation. One man talked about how the district has a social media policy for workers that requires them to behave professionally even when using their personal social media accounts.

Tortorello-Allaway taught French at Geneva High School.

A change.org petition had called on the school board to fire her after a TikTok video of a rant by Tortorello-Allaway was circulated.

In it, Tortorello-Allaway spoke about a woman attending a choir concert at a high school Tortorello-Allaway's children attend (not Geneva High School). Tortorello-Allaway, who was selling tickets at the door, says in the video she thought about "throwing down" with the woman. She also criticized the woman for walking out of the performance when a choir sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which some people call the Black National Anthem. Tortorello-Allaway said the woman's action showed she was racist.

District officials did not respond to requests for comment about how long Tortorello-Allaway has taught for the district. State records show Tortorello-Allaway received her teaching license in 1998. She worked for Hinsdale Township High School District 86, from August 2015 through at least June 2018.

Tortorello-Allaway could not be reached for comment Monday.