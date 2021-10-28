Woman wanted in crash that killed Wheeling man captured in Florida

A Des Plaines woman was arrested in Florida on Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Glenview that killed Wheeling resident Trinidad Salgado.

Ewelina Pikulska, 40, faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death stemming from the Aug. 21 crash in Glenview, authorities said.

She was arrested by Okaloosa County, Florida sheriff's police on a nationwide warrant and is awaiting extradition to Illinois, police said.

Glenview police say the crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle occurred at about 3 a.m. Aug. 21 near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive.

No vehicle was there when police arrived.

Salgado, 59, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Sept. 2 that evidence indicated the vehicle involved in the crash was a gray or silver 2017 or 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with damage to the front driver's side headlight and front bumper.

More details will be released after Pikulska is extradited, Glenview police said Thursday.