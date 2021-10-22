Sentencing postponed for West Chicago-area kennel operator convicted of cruelty, neglect

The sentencing of kennel operator Garrett Mercado of Woodridge on convictions of animal cruelty and failure of owner's duties has been rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

DuPage County Judge Robert Miller convicted Mercado Oct. 1 on charges he was cruel or neglected three dogs in his care in 2017, 2018 and 2019 at the kennel he operated in an unincorporated area near West Chicago. The kennel was destroyed in a January 2019 fire. Twenty-nine dogs died as a result of the fire.