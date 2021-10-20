HERALD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: GLENBROOK NORTH'S KATELYN WU

Glenbrook North won the Class 2A Maine South girls tennis sectional 31-22 over Glenbrook South. Celebrating the title are, bottom, from left, Rina Matsunaga and Katelyn Wu; and, top, from left, Julie Kononets, Ellie Peskin, Alexa Stolyarov and Camille Dziewonska. COURTESY OF PEGGY HOLECEK

Glenbrook North freshman tennis player Katelyn Wu displays the medal she received as singles champion at the Class 2A Maine South sectional. COURTESY OF PEGGY HOLECEK

At Maine South on Oct. 15, Glenbrook North freshman Katelyn Wu led the Spartans girls tennis team to the program's first sectional title since 2011.

In the process, Wu dethroned defending sectional singles champion Lilliam Dockal of Maine West in two sets, 7-6, ending in an 8-6 tiebreaker, and 6-2.

Wu was the second seed at the Class 2A Maine South sectional "but played beautifully this weekend and is the sectional champ," said Glenbrook North coach Peggy Holecek.

"Katelyn is a freshman and is one of the best players we've had come through our program. She is a fierce competitor, works hard and is very coachable. She is also supportive of her teammates and has a strong sense of team tennis," Holecek said.

Joined as a sectional champion by the Spartans' doubles team of junior Ellie Peskin and senior Alexa Stolyarov, Wu won four sectional matches, not including an opening-round bye, to improve to 22-7 at singles. The state finals are this weekend, hosted by Buffalo Grove, but also at 11 other area high schools.

Holecek said Wu's first big victory came in a Sept. 21 dual meet against Glenbrook South, the sectional runner-up. At the dual meet Wu beat Titans' senior Jenna Horne, a 2020 sectional winner in doubles, though Horne gained a measure of revenge at the Central Suburban League South meet on Oct. 9 when in the singles final Wu pulled a hamstring and had to default, Holecek said.

"It was in that (Sept. 21) match that we all saw what a great competitor Katelyn is and how willing she is to work for every point," Holecek said.

"She is a great asset to the team and takes her role as No. 1 singles very seriously. Katelyn gives the team her best effort every time she takes the court."