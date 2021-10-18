Another online threat alters Naperville high schools' day

Naperville Unit District 203 officials restricted access to its two high schools on Monday due to an unspecified threat made on Snapchat. Daily Herald file photo

An online threat forced Naperville's high schools to alter their regular schedules on Monday.

According to officials from Naperville Unit District 203, Indian Prairie Unit District 204 and the Naperville Police Department, an unspecified threat on Snapchat was made to one of the Naperville high schools, which was not specified.

Building access was restricted at Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools. But by 2 p.m., the police determined after-school activities could continue with an extra security presence at both schools.

At about 9:15 a.m., Naperville 203 families received a message saying only students and staff members would be allowed to enter and exit the high schools, and students wouldn't be allowed to leave campus for lunch. All physical education classes were held indoors.

Unlike recent threats made to Naperville North -- threats made Sept. 22 and on Friday that caused students to be sent home early -- no lockdowns occurred Monday, according to officials.

"As frustrating as today's events have been, we are grateful that we were able to safely continue with school, after-school activities and sports," Naperville 203 officials said in a note to families. "We remain grateful for our partnership with the Naperville Police Department and look forward to seeing all of our students (Tuesday)."

District 204 officials said they also took extra precautions on Monday to ensure the safety of students and staffers at the district's high schools. Physical education classes were held indoors and seniors were not allowed to leave campus for lunch.

"Although nothing was stated about a specific school, our school administration is being extra diligent in monitoring behaviors inside and outside our schools," said Lisa Barry, the district's executive director of communication services. "We are working closely with the Naperville Police Department to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of all students and staff."

Naperville police officials declined to comment on the specifics of the investigation, referring questions to Naperville's school districts.

"They were in contact with us, and we are investigating the genesis of the threat," Naperville Police Cmdr. Michaus Williams said. "Any and all decisions to change school operations are made by the respective districts."