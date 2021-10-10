The Week That Was: Yes, there were zebras on Route 47, then Biden came to Elk Grove

Kane County sheriff's deputies and other police officers tried to catch two zebras that escaped Sunday from an indoor zoo at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove. Courtesy of the Kane County Sheriff's Office

Two zebras escaped a zoo at the Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove and led police and others on a two-hour chase across Route 47 and near I-90. Illinois State Police, and Hampshire and Pingree Grove joined the chase after customers near the zoo noticed the zebras were loose and notified workers. The zebras crossed Route 47 several times and wandered north, through farm fields, to Big Timber Road.

President Joe Biden came to the suburbs Thursday to urge employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations, using an Elk Grove Village construction project as a backdrop to help make his point. A carpenter from Spring Grove introduced him. He was greeted by protesters unhappy with Biden's stance on vaccine mandates. Biden also canceled on an Elk Grove barbecue restaurant for the second straight week.

A plan to open a small brewery in downtown Batavia, with a taproom that could accommodate 200 people, received unanimous approval from the Batavia City Council on Monday night. Sturdy Shelter Brewing received a conditional-use permit to open in a 141-year-old building at 10 S. Shumway Ave.

Plans for a 125-unit townhouse development in Des Plaines were preliminarily approved by the city council Monday night. Dubbed Halston Market, the development is set to occupy about 11 acres of vacant land at 1050 E. Oakton St., at 1555 Times Drive and on the 1000 block of Executive Way.

A new, $3 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, expected to boost international travel and business in the Northwest suburbs, opened Tuesday at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The 3,400-sqaure-foot facility will serve as a modern, private and secure site for Customs officers to clear incoming aircraft and passengers, officials said.

A Wheaton resident was robbed of about $3,000 in jewelry after burglars impersonated workers Oct. 2, police said last week. The resident told police a man driving a dark pickup truck approached the driveway and stated he was scheduled to remove mold from the backyard.

Attorneys for a Beach Park man convicted of beating his wife and stepson to death with a baseball bat will return to circuit court to argue that Lake County prosecutors improperly excluded potential Hispanic jurors during his 2019 murder trial, after an appeals court order. Armando Trejo, 53, formerly of Beach Park, is serving a life sentence for the 2015 killings of Lailani Uy Trejo, 43, and 14-year-old Patrick K. Cruz Uy.

A 36-year-old Palatine man working on a vehicle at his home Oct. 2 was killed when the vehicle slipped off a car jack and landed on top of him, authorities said last week.

The week ahead: Made In Elk Grove Expo

The 8th annual Made In Elk Grove Manufacturing & Technology Expo is set for 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, at Elk Grove High School, 500 W. Elk Grove Blvd. More than 100 exhibitors from Elk Grove Village and the surrounding areas are expected to attend. Attendance is free.

The week ahead: Fall fun in Grayslake

Grayslake Pumpkin Fest is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Park, 250 Library Lane. The event will feature Halloween games, hayrides and a character path. A costume contest will take place at 7 p.m.

The week ahead: DuPage remap discussion

A committee of DuPage County Board members will meet Tuesday on efforts to redraw the six electoral districts that they represent. The board's redistricting committee is set to meet at 1 p.m. at the county complex in Wheaton to discuss a map proposal.

The week ahead: Geneva to review survey

The Geneva City Council and the strategic plan advisory committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday to discuss the city's strategic plan and the results of a community survey. The meeting is at City Hall, 22 S. First St.