'Things happen': President Biden cancels visit to Elk Grove Village restaurant

President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue in Elk Grove Village on today, but the meal was canceled. "It would've been perfect," manager Sue O'Brien said. "Things happen." Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Twice in two weeks, employees at Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue restaurant in Elk Grove Village eagerly prepared for a visit from President Joe Biden.

And twice in two weeks, their hearts fell when the White House canceled the reservation.

The latest disappointment came Wednesday night ahead of Biden's planned visit to the suburb today. Manager Sue O'Brien got the call.

"It would've been perfect," O'Brien said of the planned luncheon for the president and more than 20 other diners. "We were all excited."

But the sit-down meal of chicken, ribs, beef brisket and all the appropriate sides was not to be.

"Things happen," O'Brien said.

Serving hungry customers at 800 E. Higgins Road, Sweet Baby Ray's is across Higgins from the Elk Grove Technology Park, the focal point of Biden's visit to the Chicago area today.

The award-winning joint was chosen for a presidential pop-in because one of the owners of the Sweet Baby Ray's in Wood Dale knows someone on Team Biden, O'Brien said.

The restaurant was to be closed to the public during Biden's lunch. Instead, patrons were able to come in and enjoy the food as usual.

Despite Biden's cancellation, O'Brien and her staff weren't entirely left out of the hoopla. They brought food across the street to the presidential gathering so folks there could eat.

"And we're bringing some meals they can take on Air Force One when they leave," O'Brien said.