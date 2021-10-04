Palatine man killed while working underneath car

Authorities said a 36-year-old Palatine man working on a vehicle at his home Saturday morning was crushed to death after the vehicle slipped off a car jack and landed on top of him.

Palatine police officials said responding officers pulled the man from under the car and attempted to revive the man. However, the efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, Yeremi Esmayli Perez Castillo was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m. outside his home on the 1900 block of Cambridge Court. The cause of death was listed as asphyxiation due to compression from the vehicle.