The Week That Was: Biden was coming, then he wasn't; Elgin driver shot on tollway

President Joe Biden visited McHenry County College in Crystal Lake in July. He was supposed to visit Elk Grove Village last week, but then he decided to stay in Washington despite the village's planning. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A scheduled appearance Wednesday by President Joe Biden at the Elk Grove Technology Park was canceled days after planning for street closures and security measures had begun with Elk Grove police. The White House soon explained Biden was staying in Washington to work on federal spending plans.

Seven people were charged with a fraud and money-laundering scheme that stole more than $50,000 from about 40 people in Naperville. The defendants did so by having two postal carriers steal credit and debit cards from the mail they were delivering, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.

Smaller Lake Co. board?

A Lake County panel is expected to recommend the number of county board seats be dropped from 21 to 19 to ensure representation reflects racial demographics. If approved, the change would take effect in the 2022 election.

Schaumburg trustees Tuesday voted 5-1 to approve $3 million in village funding and the recommendation of a Cook County tax incentive to enable Itasca-based Tony's Fresh Market to renovate the former Dominick's in Town Square and open a grocery store of their own there by July.

Villa Park trustees on Monday unanimously voted to allow a second recreational cannabis dispensary. GRD Illinois LLC will operate a Green Releaf location in a long-vacant site at 305 W. North Ave.

Belong Gaming, a British-launched chain of video and computer gaming arenas, will open a location at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg as part of the company's expansion into the U.S.

Six Naperville firefighters are suing the city, Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, saying they have no legal right to enforce a COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate based on an executive order from the governor.

A slice of Mount Prospect history fell to the wrecking ball Monday, when demolition crews tore down the Prospect Place shopping center. In its place will rise a mixed-use development featuring four stories of luxury apartments above first-floor retail space. But a piece of the center will be preserved -- its iconic clock.

An Elgin man was seriously injured early last Sunday when hit by gunfire coming from another vehicle on Interstate 90 near Hoffman Estates, Illinois State Police said. The 25-year-old victim was shot multiple times at 4:11 a.m. while driving west on I-90 near Beverly Road.

The week ahead: Des Plaines considers townhouse plan

Des Plaines alderman Monday night will again consider a proposal to build 125 townhouses on 11 acres at 1050 E. Oakton St., land that once was home to the Grazie Restaurant. The proposal first came before the city council over the summer, when aldermen sent developer M/I Homes back to the drawing board to consider moving a planned detention pond to another part of the property. The council meets at 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St.

The week ahead: Baseball facility proposed in Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich village trustees are scheduled to review a proposal Monday for a baseball training facility in an industrial zone at 363 Enterprise Parkway. The Lake County Stars youth program is seeking village approval to open the facility in a 14,480-square-foot portion of a 47,864-square-foot building.

The week ahead: 'Faith and Blue' at Islamic Center of Naperville

The Islamic Center of Naperville is hosting is hosting a "Faith and Blue" event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 2844 West Ogden Ave. The invitation-only event will feature religious leaders, members of the Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook and Plainfield police departments, and representatives from sheriff's offices in DuPage and Will County as well as the attorney general's office in each county. The goal of the "Faith and Blue" event is to strengthen the relationship between communities and the police.

The week ahead: Vote on brewery, tap house:

The Batavia City Council on Monday will take a final vote on a proposal to open a new brewery and tap house in a historic building. If approved, Sturdy Shelter Brewery is expected to open in the spring of 2022 at 10 S. Shumway Ave.