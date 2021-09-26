Driver seriously injured in shooting on I-90 near Hoffman Estates

An Elgin man was seriously injured early Sunday when hit by gunfire coming from another vehicle on Interstate 90 near Hoffman Estates, Illinois State Police said.

State police said the 25-year-old victim was shot multiple times at 4:11 a.m. while driving west on I-90 near Beverly Road.

Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle that also was headed west on the interestate.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, state police said. His passenger, a 27-year-old Carpentersville man, was not injured.

The westbound lanes of I-90 were shut down from 4:55 a.m. until 7:20 a.m. while police investigated. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (630) 241-6800, extension 5028. Witnesses can remain anonymous.