 

Driver seriously injured in shooting on I-90 near Hoffman Estates

 
Updated 9/26/2021 12:19 PM

An Elgin man was seriously injured early Sunday when hit by gunfire coming from another vehicle on Interstate 90 near Hoffman Estates, Illinois State Police said.

State police said the 25-year-old victim was shot multiple times at 4:11 a.m. while driving west on I-90 near Beverly Road.

 

Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle that also was headed west on the interestate.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, state police said. His passenger, a 27-year-old Carpentersville man, was not injured.

The westbound lanes of I-90 were shut down from 4:55 a.m. until 7:20 a.m. while police investigated. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (630) 241-6800, extension 5028. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

