Glenview women's rights march draws nearly 300 supporters

Northbrook residents Sandra Whitmore, left, and Daniel FitzSimmons were two of the nearly 300 attendees of Saturday's women's rights rally and march in Glenview. Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer

Cathy Wilson, one of the organizers of Saturday's women's rights rally and march in Glenview, urged attendees to continue fighting against candidates who want to limit women's access to health care options. Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer

Nearly 300 people attended a women's rights rally and march in Glenview Saturday where organizers lambasted several recent laws passed in other states restricting access to abortions. Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer

Angered over new laws in several other states that restrict reproductive options, nearly 300 people showed up at a women's rights rally and march Saturday in Glenview as part of a nationwide protest movement.

"Though we've already fought this battle, it just shows women can never take anything for granted," said Cathy Wilson, one of the rally's organizers. "I honestly think we're in danger of losing the gains we've made with these states trying to restrict women's rights over their bodies and their health."

While several states have passed new laws restricting access to abortions, most at the rally cited a new Texas law prohibiting abortions as early as six weeks and also offering bounties to people who report anyone who violated the six-week limit.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Texas over the new law.

Speakers at the event, like Northfield Township Committeewoman Tracy Katz Muhl, urged attendees to vote for the candidates who support access to reproductive health care options, and if there's not a candidate doing so on the ballot, they should run themselves.

"On average, it takes a female candidate seven times being asked to run for office before they'll do it," Katz Muhl said. "For men, it's like once, or zero."

More than a dozen current and former elected officials took the stage as well to introduce themselves to constituents in attendance. Leaders of the League of Women Voters chapter were also on hand to answer questions about voter registration.

Not yet old enough to vote, Glenbrook South High School junior Sara Kahn had the crowd urging her to run for office after she described her frustrations at watching nearby states restrict access to reproductive health.

"I cannot believe I was so oblivious to women's rights in the U.S., because I thought we were safe," Kahn said. "It never fully occurred to me that a little bit down south in Texas, we have just experienced such a legal setback on abortion rights. I thought that the fight was abroad."

She noted the Texas law also affects girls more because anyone younger than 18 still needs consent from a parent or guardian to receive abortion services.

"There's an extra dose of cruelty in stripping the young people, with the least control over their own lives, of control over their bodies as well," Kahn said.

Saturday's event in Jackman Park was one of several being held throughout the suburbs Saturday as well as in downtown Chicago.

"I think people like to know there are women like this in their community and it's important to hold these events in our hometowns," Wilson said.

After about 40 minutes of speakers, the gathering marched from the park along Lehigh Avenue south to the Glenview Avenue intersection outside the library where they waved signs and chanted slogans at passing motorists, who often honked back their support.

There were no counter-protests at the event.

"I'm totally exhausted by this," said Glenview resident Laura Finkel, who attended the rally with longtime friends she's had since high school. "This is just ridiculous we're fighting this all over again. The whole thing is crazy to me."