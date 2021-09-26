The Week That Was: Benet hires gay coach after all, Haymarket no vote, Eyes to the Skies over

A natural rainbow occurred Monday morning as Benet Academy parents, alumni and supporters demonstrated outside the Lisle Catholic school in response to administrators rescinding an employment offer to the new girls lacrosse coach after learning that she is gay. Benet changed course Tuesday. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Benet Academy in Lisle offered a coaching job to a woman after it had rescinded a previous offer when the school learned she was married to another woman. The Catholic high school said it offered Amanda Kammes the job of girls' lacrosse head coach after a Monday evening meeting of the school's board of directors. Kammes accepted the job.

A final vote on whether Haymarket Center can open a drug and alcohol treatment center in a former Itasca hotel won't happen for at least another month. Itasca's plan commission on Wednesday unanimously agreed to recommend the village board deny Haymarket's proposal.

Lisle's iconic Eyes to the Skies Festival -- one of the largest summer celebrations in the suburbs that attracted tens of thousands of people each Fourth of July holiday -- is ending after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced on Thursday, citing inadequate volunteer help.

Beef Shack has received the green light to open near its former location in St. Charles. Aldermen on Monday unanimously approved special uses for a restaurant and drive-through facility for the former TitleMax building at 2015 W. Main St. in St. Charles, near its former location, which closed in February 2020.

Abbott Laboratories plans to reboot production of its rapid COVID-19 tests at a leased facility in Gurnee, just a few months after closing the operation. Abbott will hire workers again to manufacture and assemble the tests in a 255,000-square-foot building at 605 Tri-State Parkway in Gurnee.

Two bank robberies occurred in two days last week in Naperville. The first one was Tuesday at the Fifth Third Bank at 2644 Showplace Drive. The second one was Wednesday at the BMO Harris Bank at 1795 S. Washington St.

Attorneys for an Elmwood Park woman say negligence by the village of Palatine is to blame for an attack by two dogs that were kicked out of the Northwest suburb -- but not euthanized -- following a similar mauling about three months earlier. The woman was planning to sue. The village said it had ordered training for the dogs and punished the owner.

The Week Ahead: Arlington Hts. resumes apartment discussions

The Arlington Heights village board will hold a special session at 7 p.m. Monday to continue talks about a proposed 40-unit affordable housing complex at 310 W. Rand Road. Developers are seeking village approval for the Crescent Place apartments, a four-story, 45,000-square-foot building on a commercially zoned site that's been vacant for nearly two decades. Village trustees heard hours of public comment about the proposal last week before ending the session and scheduling Monday night's special meeting.

The Week Ahead: Jack O' Lantern World

The "Jack O' Lantern World" experience comes to Lake Zurich's Paulus Park beginning Friday and continuing until Halloween. Visitors will walk a ¾-mile trail through thousands of Jack-o'-lanterns hand-carved by local artisans.

The week ahead: What with Glen Ellyn parcels?

Glen Ellyn trustees will vote Monday on hiring a consulting firm to help the village in the recruitment of a developer for hotel properties on Roosevelt Road. The village board in June approved spending $2.85 million to buy the site containing the Budgetel Inn & Suites and America's Best Value Inn between Roosevelt Road and Taft Avenue. The consulting firm would explore the potential and feasibility for affordable housing, commercial development and other types of land uses on the properties.

The Week Ahead: Centro de Informacion gala

Centro de Informacion's annual Pillar of Hope gala will be held online Thursday. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for Centro, a social service agency based in Elgin whose mission is to help Hispanics effectively integrate into the greater community through the facilitation of information, education, citizenship and well-being. Visit centro21.givesmart.com for more information.