Two bank robberies in two days in Naperville

For the second time in as many days, a Naperville bank was robbed. Wednesday's robbery occurred at the BMO Harris Bank at 1795 South Washington St. Courtesy FBI Chicago

A person described as a male between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall robbed the BMO Harris Bank in Naperville, authorities said. Courtesy of FBI Chicago

The FBI released images of the suspect in a robbery Wednesday at a BMO Harris Bank in Naperville. Courtesy of FBI Chicago

The second bank robbery in as many days occurred Wednesday in Naperville, this one at the BMO Harris Bank at 1795 S. Washington St.

According to the Chicago bureau of the FBI, the robbery occurred at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday when a man walked into the bank, presented a note to a teller and gave the teller a white garbage bag. No weapon was used in the robbery.

He jumped a fence and fled into a neighborhood, the FBI said.

The suspect is still at large and was described as a lone male of an unknown age, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin to average frame; no race was given. He was wearing navy blue pants, a black-hooded jacket, purple gloves and a black face covering.

According to a neighborhood notification from the city, a large police presence was reported Wednesday morning at the Hawthorne Square shopping mall. The FBI did not immediately say if the incident was related to Tuesday's bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank at 2644 Showplace Drive.

Five nearby elementary schools and Lincoln and Madison junior high schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, according to Naperville Unit District 203 officials, but police officials quickly ended the lockdown and allowed normal activities and pickups to occur.

Tuesday's armed robbery suspect was described as a Black male about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 to 175 pounds, according to officials. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants with black stripes on the sides, light-colored shoes, dark gloves and a dark face covering.