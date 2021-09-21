After public outcry, Benet Academy reverses itself and offers coaching job to woman in same-sex marriage

A west suburban Catholic school has reversed itself and offered a coaching job to a woman who had been initially turned down when the school learned she was married to another woman.

Benet Academy offered Amanda Kammes the job of girls lacrosse head coach after a Monday evening meeting of the school's board of directors. The board said Kammes has accepted the job.

"The board has heard from members of the Benet community on all sides of this issue over the past several days," the school said in a statement.

The school acknowledged it had previously rescinded the job offer "upon learning that she is in a same-sex marriage." But it added that the board "determined that Ms. Kammes' background and experience made her the right candidate for the position.

