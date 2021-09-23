'It's very emotional': Eyes to the Skies ending after two years of COVID-19 cancellations

Started in 1982 and relaunched in 2009 as a charitable event, Lisle's popular Eyes to the Skies Festival has been ended by organizers after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily Herald File Photo

The Eyes to the Skies Festival is ending, according to organizers, due to a lack of interest and support from community members, and a lack of available volunteers. Daily Herald File Photo

Lisle's popular Eyes to the Skies Festival is ending after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily Herald file photo

One of the largest summer celebrations in the suburbs -- Lisle's Eyes to the Skies Festival -- is ending after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers announced the news Thursday morning, saying in a statement the all-volunteer event was ending because of a "lack of interest and support from community members and a decreasing number of available volunteers who are able to meet the time commitment of running the (three-to-four) day event."

Started in 1982, in 2009 a committee of local volunteers took over Eyes to the Skies and relaunched it as a charitable festival to benefit six Lisle organizations: the Lisle Area Chamber of Commerce, the Lisle Education Foundation, the Lisle Kiwanis, the Lisle Lions, the Lisle Partners for Parks Foundation and the Lisle Rotary Club.

According to Eyes to the Skies Chairperson Wendy Nadeau, the festival that drew tens of thousands of people to the area each year raised more than $1 million since 2009.

Nadeau, who noted festival committee membership fell to 10 from a peak of about 25, said the village and the Lisle Park District are working together to organize a one-day event around the Fourth of July holiday that will be focused on fireworks and live music.

"It's very emotional," Nadeau said. "We went around and around trying to find a way but it's just become too difficult with the lack of volunteers."