Images: Readers photos show the spectacular Wednesday sunset.

Wednesday's evening sky was full of color on the first evening of fall. See some of the spectacular sunset photos posted to our Facebook pages.

Dan O'Malley, Geneva,

Caroline Dewey, Palatine

Judith Salstone, The Chicago Botanic Garden.

Margaret Kozlowsk, Schaumburg

Kim Wachi, Volkening Lake in Schaumburg.

Florence Osmund, Lake Villa.

Kelly Vold, Rolling Meadows

Cheryl Marton, Palatine

Tricia Alfirevic, West Branch Forest Preserve in Carol Stream.

Julie Ann, Schaumburg

Kim Wachi, Volkening Lake in Schaumburg.

Kim Wachi, Volkening Lake in Schaumburg.

Renee Nelson. Wednesday night's Boomers game in Schaumburg

Kim Wachi, Volkening Lake in Schaumburg.