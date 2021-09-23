Images: Readers photos show the spectacular Wednesday sunset.
Updated 9/23/2021 11:58 AM
Wednesday's evening sky was full of color on the first evening of fall. See some of the spectacular sunset photos posted to our Facebook pages.
Dan O'Malley, Geneva,
Caroline Dewey, Palatine
Judith Salstone, The Chicago Botanic Garden.
Margaret Kozlowsk, Schaumburg
Kim Wachi, Volkening Lake in Schaumburg.
Florence Osmund, Lake Villa.
Kelly Vold, Rolling Meadows
Cheryl Marton, Palatine
Tricia Alfirevic, West Branch Forest Preserve in Carol Stream.
Julie Ann, Schaumburg
Renee Nelson. Wednesday night's Boomers game in Schaumburg
Kelly Vold, Rolling Meadows
