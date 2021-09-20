Burr Ridge man pleads guilty to drug-induced death of Hinsdale woman

A Burr Ridge man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to the drug-induced homicide of a Hinsdale woman.

DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin accepted the plea deal Monday for Wasim Rashan, 30, of the 800 block of Lakeview Lane, according to a DuPage County state's attorney's office news release.

Rashan also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, on Jan. 24, 2019, Hinsdale police were called to a house about an unresponsive person.

They found the body of 23-year-old Lauren Tandy, who appeared to have died of a drug overdose. They found small plastic bags of a heroin/fentanyl mixture in her bedroom.

Bags matching those were found the next day during a search of Rashan's home, as well as a scale with drug residue on it and a list of names and phone numbers that contained the victim's name and number.

Rashan was sentenced to 10 years for drug-induced homicide and must serve at least 75% of that. He was sentenced to two years on the other charge, consecutive to the homicide sentence. He received credit for 873 days spent in DuPage County jail since his arrest in January 2019.

"Perhaps knowing that the man responsible for supplying that fatal dose will be held accountable will provide some measure of justice to the victim's family and friends," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release.