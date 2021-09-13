Coroner identifies 30-year-old Schaumburg man who died after canoe capsized

The 30-year-old Schaumburg man who died after a canoe he was in capsized on Fox Lake early Friday has been identified by Lake County authorities.

Vinod Deonarine died as a result of drowning, according to preliminary autopsy results released Monday by Coroner Jennifer Banek.

Lake County sheriff's Lt. Christopher Covelli said Monday that investigators believe Deonarine's death was a tragic accident. Covelli said the office is awaiting a toxicology report, which is expected in four to six weeks, before concluding the investigation.

Authorities were called to the 0-100 block of Holly Avenue in Fox Lake at 1:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a person "screaming for help."

Officials from the sheriff's office said deputies arrived to find a 45-year-old man from Florida, who reported his friend had not surfaced after the canoe they were in capsized. The Florida man told deputies his friend was not a strong swimmer and neither man was wearing a life vest, authorities said.

Deonarine's body was recovered just before 8 a.m.

Covelli said both men were staying in a rental home for a weekend gathering of family and friends.