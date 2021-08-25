Schaumburg adding amenities to first phase of urban-style park

The latest concept map of the 12-acre, urban-style park the village of Schaumburg has begun developing at the heart of the 225-acre Veridian development. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg trustees on Tuesday approved the addition of $248,259 of further amenities to the first phase of a 12-acre urban-style park the village broke ground on last month at the heart of the 225-acre Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus.

But the village staff is still working on the design of yet more phase-one amenities that likely will bring the total cost of additions to the $1.1 million construction contract to approximately $985,000.

Village officials settled on the additional scope of work in June after the original construction contract with Martam Construction Inc. of Elgin came in significantly under budget.

Schaumburg Landscape & Design Planner Todd Wenger explained that it's uncertain how much time may pass between phases of the park's development, and so village officials expressed a desire to further enhance phase one.

Approval of the additions was itself divided in two, however, as some aspects could be started almost immediately while others require a little more time on their design.

Tuesday's approved change order covers the cost of more seating along the main walkways, a bike path and such related amenities as bike racks, benches, drinking fountains and trash receptacles.

The next approval is expected to cover such elements as a hammock grove for relaxation, additional landscaping, entry and pathway signs, and another round of engineering and design work.

Though some of the work approved Tuesday also came in under budget, the village is generally adhering to the overall June estimate of $985,000 for all the additions. Wenger said that while some elements may get bid lower than originally estimated, others may come in higher.

Future phases of the park, which some describe as a Millennium Park for the suburbs, could include a large outdoor performance venue, a sculpture garden, a dog park and a winter ice rink.