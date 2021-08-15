The Week That Was: Destructive storms, rejected police patch, dog shooting

Two trees are down at one residence on Scott Lane near Crystal Lake from Tuesday night's storms. The trees damaged a portion of the home and two cars. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Greg Kamieciak walks through what is now an open-air living room Tuesday after a tornado ripped the roof of his Burlington home Monday. HIs wife, Laurie, was home and secure in the basement at the time the tornado hit. Rick West | Staff Photographer

At least six tornadoes ripped through the Western suburbs Monday night in Ogle, DeKalb and Kane counties. On Plank Road in Burlington, the one family's home lost a good chunk of their roof while 18 trees on their property were damaged. Storms struck the suburbs again Tuesday night.

Mount Prospect trustees voted 4-3 Tuesday night to have the "thin blue line" patch removed from police officers' uniforms, reflected a divided community that culminated in competing rallies outside village hall. The mayor calls the matter closed, but some residents and village leaders are calling for the elimination of the imagery from other village property.

Mount Prospect resident Janet Kroll, 77, was one of six people killed in an Alaskan sightseeing plane crash on what her son called a "bucket list" trip. The flight was returning from a tour of Misty Fjords National Monument when it crashed. The pilot and all five passengers died.

A North Aurora police officer shot and killed a 51-year-old man Tuesday night. Police say they responded to a call about the man behaving erratically and found him inside his home pointing a gun at them. One officer fired back after taking cover outside when orders to drop the gun failed, police say.

Kane County sheriff's deputies are investigating allegations that the husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps shot and killed a neighbor's dog without justification. A homeowner told authorities the dogs were on his property and aggressively blocking his path. Phipps and Sheriff Ron Hain confirmed the homeowner was Phipps' husband, Hal. No charges were filed as of Thursday.

Nearly four dozen residents of a Carol Stream senior living campus contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks, forcing operators to reimpose the kind of strict restrictions not seen since earlier in the pandemic. As of Aug. 6, 44 residents and six employees of Covenant Living's Windsor Park in Carol Stream tested positive for COVID-19 since July 23.

Two Lake County correctional officers are being credited with saving the life of an inmate who tried to throw himself from the upper mezzanine of the jail on Monday. One officer grabbed the man as he was dangling over the railing, then the other helped bring him back up.

The week ahead: Garage sale change in Des Plaines

The Des Plaines City Council will consider a measure Monday to eliminate the requirement that residents obtain a license and pay a $5 fee to hold a garage sale. The move is part of an effort to make better use of staff time and resources. City staff views the requirement as an administrative process that does not yield substantial benefit, according to the documents. The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 1420 Miner St.

The week ahead: Bears to help with food Queen of Peace Catholic Parish and Northern Illinois Food Bank, in partnership with the Chicago Bears and Bears Care, will distribute food at a pop-up market event beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church parking lot, 910 14th St., North Chicago. Anyone in need can receive groceries at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis. The week ahead: Affordable housing goals in Naperville

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday is expected to consider a vision and set of goals that would prioritize affordable housing and guide the future development of surplus city-owned land. It would lay the foundation for drafting a request for proposals in support of affordable senior housing and residences for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Route 59 and 103rd Street.

The week ahead: Storms shift St. Charles meetings a week later

Because of last week's storms, it'll be an extra busy week for meetings in St. Charles. The city council and the St. Charles Unit District 303 school board will double up on Monday to catch up after last week's meetings were canceled due to tornado warnings in the area.