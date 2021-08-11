North Aurora officer shoots, kills man police say had gun, behaved 'erratically'

A North Aurora police officer shot and killed a man Tuesday night, responding to a call of a man behaving erratically, police announced Wednesday.

The call came at 9:27 p.m. in the 400 block of Pine Creek Drive. Three officers entered the house, and a man approached them, pointing a handgun at them.

The officers left the house, and the man followed them. Police say he refused requests to drop the gun, and one officer shot him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact address of the shooting was not given, nor the age or name of the man.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force's Officer-Involved Death Unit is investigating.