Lake County jail employees credited with saving inmate's life

Two Lake County Sheriff's Correctional Officers saved the life of a 28-year-old inmate who attempted to harm himself. Courtesy Lake County sheriff

Two Lake County jail correctional officers are being credited with saving the life of an inmate who tried to throw himself from the upper mezzanine of the jail onto the ground one story below, authorities said in a news release.

Officers Garrett Parsell and Matthew Bellavia were escorting an inmate from a recreation area in the jail back to the inmate's cell when the man abruptly grabbed and vaulted the mezzanine railing, according to surveillance footage released by the Lake County sheriff's office.

Parsell, who was following closer behind, was the first of the pair to grab the man and hold him in place as he was dangling over the railing, long enough for Bellavia to join and help bring the man up and over the railing.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg said the officers undoubtedly saved the inmate's life.

"They, along with their correctional staff colleagues, consistently go above and beyond to keep our inmates safe," Idleburg said in a statement. "I am incredibly proud of our correctional employees and the hard work they put in each and every day."

Sheriff's Lt. Christopher Covelli said in the release that the inmate was uninjured and is now under self-harm protocols.