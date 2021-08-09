Bail set at $1 million for skateboarder charged with killing Wheaton man

Bail was set at $1 million Monday morning for Terry W. Kennedy, a professional skateboarder charged with murdering a Wheaton man in late July.

DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy appointed a public defender to represent Kennedy, 36. A bail hearing last week was postponed because Kennedy said he was trying to hire a private attorney.

Prosecutors also revealed a few more details about what happened on July 28 at the Comfort Suites Motel in Oakbrook Terrace.

They said the victim, 23-year-old Josiah Kassahun, had stayed the motel with Kennedy and Kennedy's ex-girlfriend. As they were walking to the woman's vehicle after checking out, Kennedy became enraged "for no apparent reason," according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. Kassahun and the woman told Kennedy to calm down, and Kennedy punched Kassahun in the face, authorities said. Kassahun fell and hit his head on the pavement, and Kennedy kicked him in the torso, then fled in the ex-girlfriend's SUV, authorities said.

Kennedy was arrested in Wheaton, which is where the ex-girlfriend lives.

Kassahun had surgery and was placed on life support. He died July 31.

Kennedy is also charged with: criminal trespass to his ex-girlfriend's apartment; stealing her debit card, jacket and SUV; and obstructing a police officer who tried to arrest him. He is also charged with threatening a public official, as Wheaton police say he threatened to kill two officers, including making references to a police officer's death in Whittier, California.

Kennedy also faces charges on a July 8 misdemeanor case in which he is accused of kicking in the front door of the woman's apartment.