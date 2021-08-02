Streamwood man charged in Cary kidnapping and battery of woman

A Streamwood man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, unlawful restraint and domestic battery after Cary police said he took a woman to a hotel in Hoffman Estates and sexually assaulted her.

David Silva of Streamwood was charged Friday by the McHenry County state's attorney's office.

Although Silva initially was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery alleged to have occurred the previous morning, more charges were added. His charges now are: one count of kidnapping, which is a Class 2 felony; one count of unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

Cary Deputy Police Chief Scott Naydenoff said Hoffman Estates police were made aware of the incident.

According to a news release from the Cary Police Department, a woman came into the department headquarters at 11 a.m. Thursday and reported she was battered and held against her will earlier that morning.

Police said Silva lured the woman to where he works in Cary. When the woman drove to the location and left her vehicle, she learned the man was waiting for her in his vehicle, police said. He forced the woman into his vehicle, according to the release, and drove her to a hotel in Hoffman Estates where he led her into a room. The sexual assault took place in the hotel room, police said. Silva then drove the victim back to her vehicle in Cary, police said.

About 6 a.m. Friday, Cary police officers were dispatched to Silva's place of employment in the 200 block of Jandus Road on a call of a trespassing complaint.

Management at the business called to report Silva was there, although he no longer was permitted to be on the property. Officers said that before they arrived, Silva left in a vehicle. He later was found in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of East Main Street.

Silva and the woman already knew each other, and there is no threat to the public, Cary police said in a Facebook post.

Silva was transported to the McHenry County Jail to await a bond hearing. Court records indicate an attorney has not been hired. The case is under review by the Cook County state's attorney's office to determine if charges will be filed for any criminal acts committed in Hoffman Estates.