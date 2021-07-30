Murder most fowl? DuPage man accused of killing neighborhood rooster

Giro, a rooster owned by the Cabral family, is pictured here at a birthday party for one of the Cabral children. Authorities say Giro was shot to death in a dispute over wandering chickens, in an unincorporated neighborhood in the West Chicago area. Courtesy of Natalie Cabral

A chicken fight has led to a dead rooster in DuPage County and criminal charges for the man accused of killing it.

Richard Meyers, 68, of the 1N0-99 block of Prince Crossing Road near West Chicago, faces a felony criminal damage to property -- domestic animal charge and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to an animal stemming from the fowl slaying earlier this week.

Meyers is accused of shooting a rooster with a .22-caliber rifle at 5:35 p.m. Monday in his yard.

According to a DuPage County sheriff's report, he told a deputy that chickens regularly escape a neighbor's yard through a 6-inch gap on the bottom of a shared fence. The situation came to a head Monday when the neighbor discovered the dying rooster -- named Giro -- shot through the belly. He notified Giro's owners, another neighboring family, who lend Giro out for, uh, stud service.

"This (Giro) is my kids' family pet," owner Natalie Cabral told Susan on Wednesday. The family, including her four boys, keeps about 15 chickens, she said. They bought Giro last year.

Cabral said when she and her husband asked Meyers about the shooting, he told them the straying chickens had messed up his landscaping. She said she does not understand why Meyers didn't talk to them first about Giro being in his yard. Other people in the rural neighborhood keep chickens, and when they get loose, the neighbors alert each other: "Hey, your girls are over here," Cabral said.

"It's sad. It still makes us sad," Cabral said.

Meyers' side

Meyers, in a Wednesday interview, said that if he had known Giro belonged to the Cabrals, he would have spoken to them. He assumed Giro was part of a neighboring flock that has been getting into his yard the last month.

And he has no problem with people keeping chickens in the neighborhood, which features large lots, some more than an acre. "They're fun to watch, they really are," Meyers said. As a former dog owner he understands animals get loose, having helped corral neighbors' escaped dogs and horses in his yard.

But the trespassing chickens have pooped throughout his yard and on his deck, scattered his mulch ("like they're digging to China") and destroyed his hosta plants, he said.

"It wasn't just one chicken," he added, saying he has seen at least eight at a time. He tried talking to the neighbor ("It's like talking to a rock") and admits to previously using a BB gun to try to scare the chickens back home.

"I'm kind of beside myself right now," Meyers said. "I'm very sorry it happened the way it happened. I do not blame them (the Cabrals) one bit for being upset."

