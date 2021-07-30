$46 million Randall Road reconstruction in Algonquin, Lake in the Hills 90% complete

Algonquin and McHenry County officials announced this week the $46 million reconstruction of Randall Road is 90% complete. Courtesy of Village of Algonquin

The $46 million reconstruction of Randall Road in Algonquin and Lake in the Hills is 90% complete, according to Algonquin and McHenry County officials, but carrying the project across the finish line depends on the delivery of delayed supplies.

The McHenry County Division of Transportation released a construction update on the massive road-widening project that began in 2019 and spans about two miles from Polaris Drive in Lake in the Hills to Harnish Road in Algonquin. The work is 58% financed by federal funds, with the remaining amount funded by the county.

Most of the work is complete, but Hoffman Estates-based Plote Construction still needs to groove the road for pavement markings and install striping and permanent traffic signal activations. Delivery of the reflective striping, however, has been delayed because of shipping and manufacturing issues with a company in Texas.

Planning for the project began in 2013 to ease traffic congestion in that corridor, especially the intersection of Randall Road and Algonquin Road that's considered one of the busiest in the suburbs.

"They added a lot of capacity," said Algonquin Assistant Village Manager Michael Kumbera. "Supply chains have been affected in a lot of areas, but I know they want to get this done as soon as possible."

Randall Road was widened from two to three lanes in each direction, and even four lanes in each direction between Polaris Drive and Bunker Hill Drive. A pedestrian underpass was built between Harnish Drive and Bunker Hill Drive, and a path was added to link existing paths.

Sidewalks were added on the west side of Randall Road and the north side of Algonquin Road, and an eight-foot wide multiuse path was added to both roads. Traffic signals and left-turn lanes were placed in key spots along Randall Road.

Kumbera said the reconstruction has created immense improvements for commuters in the area.

"One of our biggest challenges locally is our regional traffic," he said. "Adding the capacity and making the safety improvements is going to make it a much easier experience for people to get through Algonquin."