The Week That Was: Both a Starbucks and gun range in Hanover Park space?

A proposed commercial redevelopment at the intersection of Bartels Road and Lake Street in Hanover Park could house a new Starbucks and shooting range. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A proposed commercial redevelopment on the corner of Lake Street and Bartels Road in Hanover Park could house a Starbucks and a shooting range. The project will bring $5 million of private sector investment, village officials said. But the occupancy of the Shoot Point Blank Range & Gun Shop has made some waves inside village hall.

Rolling Meadows aldermen took action late Tuesday to fire City Manager Barry Krumstok, a day after the longtime city administrator filed an employment retaliation suit against Mayor Joe Gallo for putting him on administrative leave. Krumstok's federal lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges Gallo placed him on administrative leave and called for his resignation last Thursday in retaliation for his 2019 report that concluded then-Alderman Gallo harassed a fellow council member.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found in her Elgin home Monday night by Elgin police. Victor Hugo Ayllon is accused of strangling his wife, Wendy Ayllon, 33, on Monday. Police found the woman dead after responding to a call of a boy wandering outside.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210712/sandberg-building-in-downtown-wheaton-put-up-for-sale">Sandberg building in Wheaton for sale

A prime piece of real estate in downtown Wheaton -- occupied for decades by a cavernous men's clothing store -- has been put up for sale a year after the death of the shop owner. Robert Sandberg kept his namesake store filled with eccentric ties, old sports memorabilia and offbeat merchandise.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Thursday a measure that will enable Buffalo Grove's medical cannabis dispensary to sell recreational marijuana. The move ends a long fight by village leaders and the Sunnyside dispensary at 830 Milwaukee Ave. to close a loophole in state law that had previously barred the business from selling recreational pot.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210715/congestion-relief-coming-for-gilmermidlothian-intersection-?utm_source=morning%20alert&utm_medium=email&utm_content=article%20column&utm_campaign=Morning%20Alert%207%2F15%2F2021">Funds for bottleneck in Hawthorn Woods

Lake County officials have appropriated $17.5 million to address a long-standing traffic bottleneck at Gilmer and Midlothian roads in Hawthorn Woods. The project will add a second through lane in each direction, left-turn lanes at every corner and right-turn lanes at two corners.

Jen Jazwinski of Algonquin, saw her run on "Jeopardy!" come to an end Monday. The youth services librarian from the Algonquin Area Public Library District entered Monday's show with $59,201 in winnings in her first two appearances that aired last week, but she came up short in her third matchup.

The week ahead: Badminton, anyone?

Buffalo Grove village trustees will hear a proposal Monday for a new badminton club in a vacant 18,000-sqare-foot at 1362 Barclay Blvd. that previously was home to a gymnastics facility. The village board meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday at village hall, 50 Raupp Blvd.

The week ahead: Floral arrangement

A Lake Zurich floral shop's owners are expected to appear before the village board Monday with a proposal to purchase three vacant sites downtown and redevelop them with a new two-story mixed-use building containing four commercial tenant spaces on the first floor and four residential units on the second floor. The village board meets at 7 p.m. at village hall, 70 E. Main St.

The week ahead: St. Charles school board talks COVID-19 protocols

After hearing from numerous residents at last week's board meeting regarding mask regulations for the upcoming school year, the St. Charles Unit District 303 school board gathers Monday for its learning and teaching committee meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols for 2021-22.

The week ahead: Naperville strategic plan

The Naperville City Council is set to adopt a framework meant to guide future discussions surrounding the city's strategic plan. The document on Tuesday's agenda proposes themes, suggests direction and describes the next steps in the planning process.