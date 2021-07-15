Husband charged with murder in strangulation of Elgin woman

Victor Ayllon, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder of Wendy Ayllon of Elgin.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found in her home Monday night by Elgin police.

Victor Hugo Ayllon is accused of strangling his wife, Wendy Ayllon, 33, Monday in their Elgin home, the Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser's office said. He was arrested Tuesday and in court Thursday, where a judge set bail at just over $3 million.

The office in its statement gave no further details on the case, quoting Mosser saying only: "The accusations against Mr. Ayllon represent the worst possible outcome of domestic violence, and why this office works so hard to end domestic abuse. Too often, without intervention, an abusive home situation escalates into violence, and sadly, death."

Police were called about 6:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a child found near Lawrence Avenue and North Aldine Street. Police determined the 4-year-old boy, who was unharmed, lived about six blocks away on Heine Avenue. At the house, they found a 3-year-old sibling who also was unharmed before finding Wendy Ayllon's body inside the residence.

The coroner's office performed an autopsy on Wendy Ayllon on Wednesday.

Victor Ayllon was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and driving with a revoked or suspended license. His total bail on the three charges was set at $3.02 million, and he would have to pay 10% of that amount to be released from custody while his case is pending.

He is next due in Kane County court July 22.

According to Wendy Ayllon's Facebook page, she attended Elgin High School and graduated from Robert Morris University, and she worked at Advocate Aurora Health. Her page indicates that the couple were married in 2008. She had updated her profile picture Sunday, the day before her murder.

A gofundme page set up to help with funeral expenses says she was a mother of four, including one daughter and three sons.