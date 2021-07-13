Starbucks, gun range plan gains momentum in Hanover Park

A proposed commercial redevelopment at a busy intersection in Hanover Park could house a new Starbucks and shooting range. Daily Herald File Photo

While not yet set in stone, a proposed commercial redevelopment on the corner of Lake Street and Bartels Road in Hanover Park could house a Starbucks and a shooting range.

The project will bring $5 million of private sector investment, deputy village manager David Webb said.

But the occupancy of the Shoot Point Blank Range & Gun Shop has made some waves inside village hall.

Plans inched closer to reality recently though with the village board's approval of initial land designs.

Structures on the property have been mostly vacant as of late, associate village planner Alexander Schwartz said.

Webb said the southern structure will be demolished, while the northern will brought up to code and host tenants. Schwartz said the development will be a "major improvement."

"They were happy to see the site redevelop into something more beneficial for the village," Schwartz said.

In May, the final plat was approved by the board.

Schwartz said Shoot Point Blank would be the only gun range in the area.

"We're a bit of a hole in their market," Schwartz said.

While it seems an unusual spot for a gun range, Schwartz said it made sense with the type of zoning needed. All other smaller lots in the village are already built upon, he said.

At a public hearing nearly a year ago when the development was first introduced, most attendees were supportive of the project, Webb said. The village received several letters of support as well. Residents within 250 feet of the development were notified.

Some trustees expressed concerns about the gun range at a later board meeting, when the project was seeking preliminary approval.

Trustee Herb Porter was opposed. He mentioned public safety and health risks. Both Porter and former village clerk Eira Corral Sepúlveda argued the addition of a gun range would not be in sync with the village's brand as a family friendly community.

However, others, like Trustee Liza Gutierrez, emphasized the importance of responsible gun ownership and training.

Ultimately, the proposal was approved.

The Starbucks, Schwartz said, is in a key location, as it is near the exit at Route 390, formerly known as the Elgin-O'Hare Expressway. Additionally, the three business parks in the area lack a coffee shop. He said he expects it to be a major attraction.

Schwartz said the village expects the development to bring in an "awful lot" of tax revenue, from both property and sales taxes.

Work on the property will also include the building of a multiuse path per the Village Bike Path Plan, which will improve the connectivity of the village's existing system, Webb added.