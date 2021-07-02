Images: Through the Film Magnifier: Glen Campbell, barbershop voting, Woodfield Ice arena and more
Updated 7/2/2021 1:25 PM
See vintage Daily Herald photos of the Woodfield Ice Arena, Air Traffic Controller's strike, Barbershop voting, Glen Campbell and more in our latest Through the Film Magnifier gallery.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 53,598, Dom Najolia photo: Shoppers at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg were able to participate in a Jazzercise class held in the mall in January of 1980.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 81,055, Jon Kirn photo: Tylenol capsules were removed from the shelves of Wilkinson Pharmacy in Barrington by pharmacist Don Van Lier in February of 1986. Grocery and drugstores in the Northwest suburbs voluntarily stopped selling some Tylenol products after a New York woman died form taking cyanide laced Extra Strength Tylenol capsules.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 11,255, Tom Grieger photo: Mount Prospect's Jerry Deljudice is both a head-cutter and a head-counter. Jerry's Barbershop is conducting a weekly straw poll of its customers to determine the voting preferences of suburban residents. Sitting in the voting booth getting his hair cut is Bernie Shea of Park Ridge in October of 1968.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 31,566, Bob Finch photo: Kids participate in a park district wrestling class in Rolling Meadows in February of 1974.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 83,691, Vince Pierri photo: Arlington Heights Chess Club members Lynne Crewse, left and Max Zavanelli enjoy an outdoor game of chess at Recreation Park in July of 1986.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 10,840, Tom Grieger photo: Glen Campbell warms up with band member Billy Graham prior to his performance at Ravinia in Highland Park in August of 1968.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 31,759, Tom Grieger photo: Paints and Crayons are popular tools for illustrating youth and drug problems in a poster contest sponsored by the Patton School PTA in Arlington Heights in March of 1974.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 31,930, Mike Seeling photo: Teacher Lori Mohan coaches Terry Flynn as he prepares for the state speech contest. Fremd High School had the only speech team in District 211 that competes in the state championship in April of 1974.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 83,255, Vince Pierri photo: Rock 'N' Rick dances, sings and puts on a show while he spins records at the Full House in Hanover Park in July of 1986. He is one of a growing number of disc jockeys who provide recorded music for cocktail lounges, banquets and private parties.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 32,204, Jay Needleman photo: The sun smiled in Hoffman Estates when youth and park district got together for planting trees and shrubs at Evergreen Park in an Arbor Day ceremony in May off 1974.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 53,527, Dave Tonge photo: Several area residents learned the basics of cross-country skiing during a class in Mount Prospect in January of 1980.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 32,474, Dave Tonge photo: A preschool student in Elk Grove Village gets her vision tested in May of 1974.
