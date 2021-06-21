'Tremendous amount of damage': 1 critically hurt in Naperville after tornado

More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from an overnight tornado. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

More than 100 homes were damaged in a Naperville subdivision from an overnight tornado. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were the hardest hit. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Walls were ripped off homes in a Naperville subdivision following an overnight tornado. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis talks to the media following an overnght tornado that damaged more than 100 homes. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Debris from some of the more than 100 homes damaged in Naperville from an overnight tornado is gathered along Ranchview Drive Monday morning. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Residents survey the damage Monday morning after an overnight tornado damaged more than 100 homes in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

More than 100 homes were damaged overnight by a tornado in Naperville. One house on Princeton Circle was leveled. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

More than 130 homes were damaged overnight by a tornado in Naperville. One house on Princeton Circle was leveled. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Walls and a portion of the roof are missing on a Princeton Circle home in Naperville following an overnight tornado. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A home on the 1800 block of Princeton Circle was leveled overnight from a tornado. More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from the storm. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

At least one person was critically injured and four others were hurt in Naperville after a tornado Sunday damaged more than 130 homes in a subdivision on the city's far east side, fire officials said.

Naperville, Woodridge and Darien sustained the worst damage, the National Weather Service reported. The agency has not yet rated the strength of the tornado but said it could end up being the strongest seen in the collar counties since a 2015 tornado in Coal City.

Storm sirens blared in Naperville at 11:07 p.m., about three minutes before reports of a tornado touching down in a neighborhood just south of 75th Street and Ranchview Drive, city officials said Monday morning.

Ten families were displaced, Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis said. Firefighters rescued residents of one home that was "completely leveled."

"We're very fortunate to get those two people out," Puknaitis said.

Trees along Ranchview Drive are snapped in half from an overnight tornado in Naperville. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Five people were taken to Edward Hospital; one is listed in critical condition while the other four suffered noncritical injuries, officials said.

"You could see with the debris from the trees and the windows and everything else, it caused just a tremendous amount of damage in a quick period of time," Puknaitis said as helicopters surveyed the toll overhead. "It's a miracle that we didn't have any fatalities here."

So far, sixteen houses were deemed uninhabitable by city inspectors. As of 5 a.m., the city has received 125 reports of property damage within the tornado area. Ten people from three homes were taken to a relocation point, and the Red Cross and Salvation Army are helping displaced families.

Nicor was immediately brought into the area to shut off gas to damaged homes. By 2:05 a.m., crews reported there were no active gas leaks.

Multiple utility poles on Bailey Road were downed during the storm. Roughly 450 customers are without power in the area of Bailey Road to the north, Washington to the west, Naper Boulevard to the east and Bourbon Lane to the south. The poles and the lines will need to be replaced before power can be restored to the area.

Bailey Road is currently closed between Washington and Naper Blvd., and 77th Street is closed at Muirhead and Wehrli.

Trees block roads and sidewalks after an overnight tornado touched down in Naperville. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Public works crews also are working to clear trees from roadways.

Ranchview Drive is open to traffic.

In Woodridge, there were no reports of significant injuries, village officials said Monday. Tornado sirens went off at 10:48 p.m. in Woodridge. The tornado traveled east to the Lemont Road area of Woodridge.