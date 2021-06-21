'Our neighbor's house is gone': Tornado rips through Naperville, Woodridge

More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from an overnight tornado. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

More than 100 homes were damaged in a Naperville subdivision from an overnight tornado. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were the hardest hit. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Walls were ripped off homes in a Naperville subdivision following an overnight tornado. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis talks to the media following an overnight tornado that damaged more than 100 homes. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Debris from some of the more than 100 homes damaged in Naperville from an overnight tornado is gathered along Ranchview Drive Monday morning. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Trees block roads and sidewalks after an overnight tornado touched down in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Residents survey the damage Monday morning after an overnight tornado damaged more than 100 homes in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Trees along Ranchview Drive are snapped in half from an overnight tornado in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

More than 130 homes were damaged overnight by a tornado in Naperville. One house on Princeton Circle was leveled. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Homes along Nutmeg Lane in Naperville were damaged from an overnight tornado. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A home on the 1800 block of Princeton Circle was leveled overnight from a tornado. More than 100 homes were damaged in Napervielle subdivision from the storm. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The light of day showed the destructive path of an overnight tornado that damaged more than 130 homes in a Naperville subdivision and continued on an eastern trek through Woodridge Sunday, snapping tree trunks like matchsticks and leaving at least one person critically injured.

A Naperville home on Princeton Circle was leveled. Next door, Katie Long Piper and her family were watching TV in their home when they got a warning alert on their phones.

They went to the basement and within 30 seconds, "it sounded like a sonic boom," she said.

Part of her neighbors' home came through the well windows into the basement, at which point she yelled to her family, "Hit the ground!"

When they got up, they could smell and hear the gas hissing. The family then took shelter at a neighbor's home nearby.

Long Piper doesn't recall how she was feeling or what she was thinking until she stepped foot outside.

"Then I just freaked out," she said. "Their house is in my backyard."

Naperville firefighters rescued two people from the adjacent home. Neighbors described them as an elderly couple who were still inside sleeping when the storm ripped through the neighborhood.

"We're very fortunate to get those two people out," Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis said.

A home on the 1800 block of Princeton Circle was leveled overnight from a tornado. More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from the storm. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A National Weather Service team will survey the damage Monday to determine the strength of the tornado, its width and ultimately its classification on the Enhanced Fujita scale. But meteorologists say it could end up being the strongest and largest twister seen in the Chicago metropolitan area since a 2015 tornado in Coal City.

Radar data indicated debris was thrown at least 10,000 feet into the atmosphere -- "more likely about 15,000 feet" at one point, weather service meteorologist Rafal Ogorek said. Naperville, Woodridge and Darien sustained the worst damage, the agency reported.

"We've seen some photos of homes completely blown off their foundations," Ogorek said.

At least one person was critically injured and four others were hurt in Naperville, fire officials said.

Storm sirens blared in Naperville at 11:07 p.m., about three minutes before reports of a tornado touching down in a neighborhood just south of 75th Street and Ranchview Drive, city officials said Monday morning.

Ten families were displaced, Puknaitis said.

Walls and a portion of the roof are missing on a Princeton Circle home in Naperville following an overnight tornado. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Five people were taken to Edward Hospital; one is listed in critical condition while the other four suffered noncritical injuries, officials said.

"You could see with the debris from the trees and the windows and everything else, it caused just a tremendous amount of damage in a quick period of time," Puknaitis said as helicopters surveyed the toll overhead. "It's a miracle that we didn't have any fatalities here."

So far, sixteen houses were deemed uninhabitable by city inspectors. As of 5 a.m., the city has received 125 reports of property damage within the tornado area. Ten people from three homes were taken to a relocation point, and the Red Cross and Salvation Army are helping displaced families.

ComEd reported 18,000 customers without power in the region because of the storms, with the hardest-hit areas including Woodridge, Darien, Downers Grove and Willow Springs. ComEd does not serve Naperville, which operates its own system.

"Our crews are out there trying to restore power to customers as quickly and as safely as possible," ComEd spokeswoman Jazmin Rangel said.

There was no significant damage to Metra tracks or equipment, spokesman Michael Gillis said.

In Naperville, Nicor was immediately brought into the area to shut off gas to damaged homes. By 2:05 a.m., crews reported there were no active gas leaks.

Multiple utility poles on Bailey Road were downed during the storm. Roughly 450 customers are without power in the area of Bailey Road to the north, Washington to the west, Naper Boulevard to the east and Bourbon Lane to the south. The poles and the lines will need to be replaced before power can be restored to the area.

Bailey Road is currently closed between Washington and Naper Blvd., and 77th Street is closed at Muirhead and Wehrli.

More than 100 homes were damaged overnight by a tornado in Naperville. One house on Princeton Circle was leveled. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Public works crews also are working to clear trees from roadways.

Ranchview Drive is open to traffic.

In Woodridge, there were no reports of significant injuries, village officials said Monday. Tornado sirens went off at 10:48 p.m. in Woodridge. The tornado traveled east to the Lemont Road area of Woodridge.

Mature trees were toppled, and several homes lost their roofs near Woodridge Drive and Everglade Avenue.

The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana canceled summer camps planned for Monday at Camp Greene Wood in Woodridge although the site was not directly hit by the tornado, officials said.

The Woodridge Girl Scout location "does not have significant damage from the storm, but we do know that many of our surrounding areas were severely impacted," organizers said.

• Daily Herald photographer Paul Valade and staff writer Marni Pyke contributed to this report.