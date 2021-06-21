'Our neighbor's house is gone': Likely EF-3 tornado rips through Naperville, Woodridge

More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from an overnight tornado. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Walls were ripped off homes in a Naperville subdivision following an overnight tornado. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Debris from some of the more than 100 homes damaged in Naperville from an overnight tornado is gathered along Ranchview Drive Monday morning. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Trees block roads and sidewalks after an overnight tornado touched down in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Residents survey the damage Monday morning after an overnight tornado damaged more than 100 homes in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Trees along Ranchview Drive are snapped in half from an overnight tornado in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

More than 100 homes were damaged overnight by a tornado in Naperville. One house on Princeton Circle was leveled. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Walls and a portion of the roof are missing on a Princeton Circle home in Naperville following an overnight tornado. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Homes along Nutmeg Lane in Naperville were damaged from an overnight tornado. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A home on the 1800 block of Princeton Circle was leveled overnight from a tornado. More than 100 homes were damaged in Naperville subdivision from the storm. Homes east and west of Ranchview Drive south of 75th Street were hardest hit. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A tornado that cut a path of destruction in Naperville and Woodridge has a preliminary rating of an EF-3, the National Weather Service said Monday, making it the most powerful twister to hit the Chicago metropolitan area in six years.

Survey teams from the weather service had started taking stock of the damage in Naperville before working their way through Woodridge. Their findings indicated at least one tornado unleashed wind speeds of up to 140 miles per hour late Sunday night.

A tornado with an EF-3 classification on the 0-5 Enhanced Fujita scale can have winds as strong as 136 to 165 miles per hour. The last EF-3 to hit the region was in Coal City in June 2015.

The weather service also reported potential tornado damage as far east as Willow Springs, but the agency will continue to review radar data and ground accounts to confirm a path and timeline, said Jake Petr, a meteorologist in the Romeoville office.

In Naperville, the tornado struck as many families were asleep or settling into a nighttime routine.

The light of day showed damage to more than 130 homes in a Naperville subdivision, the tornado snapping tree trunks like matchsticks and leaving at least one person critically injured.

A Naperville home on Princeton Circle was flattened. Next door, Joanna Silwa could hear the roar of the storm, the windows popping -- but it was only "a matter of seconds," she said.

Her husband went outside to sift through the damage and told her, "Our neighbor's house is gone."

"I couldn't believe it," Silwa said, gesturing Monday morning to the pile of rubble, all that was left of their neighbors' home. "I'm just shaken. I didn't sleep at all."

Naperville firefighters rescued two people from the adjacent house. Neighbors described them as a couple who were still inside sleeping when the storm slammed into the neighborhood.

"We're very fortunate to get those two people out," Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis said.

Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis talks to the media following an overnight tornado that damaged more than 100 homes. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Naperville, Woodridge and Darien bore the worst of the damage. Neighborhoods awoke Monday to lawns littered with debris, insulation and clothing. Fallen bedroom walls turned homes into skeletons. Streets were a mangled mess of toppled trees and power lines.

Radar data indicated debris was thrown at least 10,000 feet into the atmosphere -- "more likely about 15,000 feet" at one point, weather service meteorologist Rafal Ogorek said.

"We've seen some photos of homes completely blown off their foundations," Ogorek said.

Incredibly, there have been no deaths reported. In Woodridge, where more than 100 structures were damaged, three people were taken to area hospitals with various injuries, Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District Chief Keith Krestan said.

The first tornado sirens blared in Woodridge at 10:48 p.m. The tornado appeared to barrel into a three-block-wide area east of Route 53 and south of 75th Street, police and village officials said.

Storm sirens went off in Naperville at 11:07 p.m., about three minutes before reports of a tornado touching down in a neighborhood just south of 75th Street and Ranchview Drive, city officials said Monday morning.

Eight people were injured, five of whom were taken to the hospital by emergency personnel, the city's fire chief said.

One person was critically injured but has since been upgraded to fair condition. Another patient is now listed in good condition.

"It looks like everybody who was involved and injured in this accident is going to survive," Puknaitis said.

So far, 22 houses were deemed uninhabitable by city inspectors. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are helping displaced families.

In Naperville alone, fire officials estimated more than 130 homes were damaged.

"You could see with the debris from the trees and the windows and everything else, it caused just a tremendous amount of damage in a quick period of time," Puknaitis said as helicopters surveyed the toll overhead. "It's a miracle that we didn't have any fatalities here."

Most of the damage stretched across a five-square-block area.

"This tornado went through so quickly and so dramatically that it affected homes in so many different ways," Puknaitis said. "Usually you'll see a tornado that comes through and demolishes everything in sight. That wasn't the case here."

He pointed to the home that was leveled, saying the fire department's technical rescue team pulled residents from the rubble. The two houses next to it remained intact.

"It looks like there was an explosion, but there wasn't. That was just the wind," the chief said.

The biggest challenge for first responders last night was going house to house to account for all residents.

"That's hard to do when it's raining and dark outside," he said.

Fire personnel will remain at the site in 12-hour shifts to help residents. Police, public works, fire and other city services also are on hand.

It will take time to fully assess the cost of the storm, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said. Puknaitis concurred.

"That probably won't be known for days," he said.

However, State Farm officials noted that as of Monday morning the insurance company had received 500 claims concentrated in DuPage and Cook counties.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and his wife, Julie, were assessing the damage along Princeton Circle Monday morning. They live about three-fourths of a mile away, where homes were spared.

"It's just amazing that there were no fatalities," Chirico said. "It's also incredible how structures are relatively intact right next to structures that are leveled. It's hard to figure out how those things work."

Already Monday morning, the city received phone calls from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, state and county emergency management teams and congressional lawmakers, Chirico said.

"Everybody has reached out to see what they can do."

He lauded the city's public safety team and other crews for responding quickly, clearing streets and keeping residents safe.

"They look at this in just as much awe as everyone else," Chirico said.

Across the region, as of midmorning, about 8,000 ComEd customers and 300 Naperville households that get their electricity from the city were without power.

ComEd officials said crews had restored electricity to over 49,000 people so far, while Naperville put that number at 150.

"Our crews are out there trying to restore power to customers as quickly and as safely as possible," ComEd spokeswoman Jazmin Rangel said.

A tornado may have touched down in Darien, but has not yet been confirmed, Deputy Police Chief Jason Norton said. There have been no reports of injures in Darien. A few houses were left with roof damage, and one with structural, Norton said.

• Daily Herald photographer Paul Valade and staff writers Marni Pyke and Alexa Jurado contributed to this report.