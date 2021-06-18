Ruses on the rise: Suburban police warn of burglary scheme

Losses from sweepstakes and lottery scams rose dramatically during the pandemic, consumer protection groups say. Scammers often use realistic-looking mailings like these to ensnare victims, most of whom are over age 55. AP Photo/Allen Breed, 2012

Ruse burglaries -- in which offenders pose as legitimate workers to lure victims out of their homes while an accomplice sneaks in and snags valuables -- are on the rise, suburban police say. Courtesy of the Algonquin Police Department

It's a common occurrence this time of year -- someone knocks on your front door, offering to check out your roof for storm damage. Or they're from a utility and say they need to check a service issue at the side of your house. Or maybe they work for a local landscaping outfit and want to show you how they can upgrade your backyard.

Often these are legitimate workers doing legitimate business. But suburban law enforcement officials say they've seen a troubling spike in ruse burglaries that usually begin with an impostor on your doorstep.

Cops say these offenders, often posing as utility workers or contractors, use distraction techniques to lure people outside their homes, like pointing out supposedly damaged siding or a tree problem. Once the victim is outside, an accomplice sneaks inside and snatches cash, jewelry and other valuables.

Bensenville patrol Officer Alison Valois said these burglars often target seniors, who may be more easily distracted and often are home alone.

"When these con artists strike, we often see the vulnerable lose valuable keepsakes that have tremendous sentimental value," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a warning this week about the rise in ruses. "Please tell your neighbors, family and friends about these scams. Never hesitate to call your local law enforcement if you see suspicious activity or a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood."

North Aurora Deputy Police Chief Scott Buziecki said seniors also fall victim because they don't want to be impolite to people on their doorstep. Get over it, he says, and tell unwanted or suspicious solicitors, "Sorry, I don't need that."

If a pushy person persists, just say "It's time for you to leave. I'm calling 911," he said. Then do it.

He recalled a recent case in which a local senior was in her yard gardening when three men approached and claimed her driveway cracks needed sealing. They also persuaded her to let them in to her house so they could inspect the foundation. They sprayed something on her driveway and her basement walls, and demanded $11,000 for it. When she called her bank to come up with the money, the bank told her it was likely a scam. Fortunately, the men left.

"They're looking for people like this," Buziecki said. "They typically target the elderly because (thieves) think they are not as sharp."

What to do

Here are some tips from local law enforcement on how to avoid falling prey:

• Never allow anyone inside your house without a prescheduled appointment.

• If someone claims to be from your local government or a utility, ask for an ID and call the company or government office to verify.

• Don't step out of your house with an unscheduled visitor, leaving your house and valuables unattended.

• Watch over older friends, neighbors and relatives, and remind them of these behaviors.

• Immediately report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

'Intent to kill'

It might have been when she hit the gas on her SUV and sped up the driveway of her former husband's Roselle home, forcing him to scramble for safety behind a pickup truck. Or maybe it was when she drove between neighboring houses at more than 30 mph in an effort to run down her fleeing ex. Or it could have been when she first showed up at his home, looked him in the eye and said "I'm here to kill you."

Whatever it may have been, it all was enough to convince a state appeals court to uphold Anna DeRose's conviction and six-year prison sentence for attempted murder stemming from the 2016 attack.

In the unanimous decision, the Second District Illinois Appellate Court rejected the 49-year-old Schaumburg woman's arguments that she never intended to kill her former husband and her conviction should be reduced to aggravated assault.

"We conclude that a rational trier of fact could find that defendant acted with the intent to kill," Justice Mathias Delort wrote in the 15-page ruling. "Had (her ex-husband) not dodged around his truck and fled, the natural consequence of defendant's driving straight at him would have been to harm or kill him."

A Cook County judge rejected DeRose's insanity defense after a 2018 trial and found her guilty but mentally ill of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, resisting a police officer and criminal damage to property. She is serving her sentence at the Logan Correctional Center near Lincoln, and will be eligible for parole in December 2023, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Sweepstakes, lottery scams growing

Ruse burglaries aren't the only scam on the rise.

Given the financial hardships, social isolation and the raft of uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's no surprise that many sought hope for better days ahead through lotteries and sweepstakes.

Scammers took note, and took advantage, new research published this month by the Better Business Bureau says. According to the findings, reports of sweepstakes and lottery scams rose dramatically last year, with the Federal Trade Commission logging a more than 35% spike in reported financial losses.

Most often targeted are people 55 years old and above, who account for 72% of the reports received by the BBB. Of those reports, 91% involved a financial loss, with the average amount being $978.

According to the BBB, sweepstakes scammers reach out through a variety of channels, including phone calls, email, social media, notices in the mail and text messages. Some impersonate well-known sweepstakes like Publishers Clearing House or the state lottery.

One of their most common tactics is telling the targets they've won a prize, but to collect they first need to pay fees or taxes. Of course, the prize doesn't really exist, but by the time the fraud victim figures that out, they've already turned over hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

"This updated research highlights how these scams work and the importance of educating older adults and other people who may be susceptible to these scams," said Steve Baker, BBB international investigations specialist.

Some tips from the BBB for telling fake sweepstakes and lottery offers from real ones:

• True lotteries or sweepstakes don't ask for money. If someone wants money upfront for taxes or fees, they are most likely crooks.

• You have to enter or buy a ticket to win a real lottery or sweepstakes. If you can't remember doing so, that's a red flag.

• If someone reaches out and says you're a winner, call the sweepstakes company or lottery organization directly to confirm.

• Do an internet search of the company, name or phone number of the person who contacted you. Check BBB Scam Tracker to see if other consumers have had similar experiences.

• Talk to a trusted family member or your bank before sending anyone money.

• Have a question, tip or comment? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.