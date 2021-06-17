2nd teen charged with stealing luxury cars from dealerships in Hinsdale

Another teenager has been charged with stealing luxury vehicles from two Hinsdale auto dealerships in May.

The 15-year-old boy from Chicago was arrested Monday. He will be detained until at least his next court date, which is Wednesday.

The boy is charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary, and criminal damage to property, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Authorities say four people were involved in the thefts from a Land Rover/Jaguar dealership and Continental AutoSports, both on East Ogden Avenue.

Officers responding to an alarm at 2:21 a.m. May 17 found a broken window in an overhead garage door at Land Rover/Jaguar. They then were dispatched to nearby Continental. There they found a running 2018 Ferrari, valued at more than $250,000, that had been driven out of the service bay. A person was trying to break a padlock on a gate. That person got into a car with two other people.

There was a car chase, and when a police squad hit the vehicle to disable it, the occupants got out and ran away. Two were caught -- a 16-year-old boy and 24-year-old RaJohn Stewart of Country Club Hills. The 16-year-old, police say, had a handgun when he got out of the car.

A fourth person, who was in the Continental lot, ran off.

Stewart was released on bail. The 16-year-old remains in custody.

The investigation continues. Police ask anyone with information to call (630) 789-7089.