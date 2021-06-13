The Week That Was: Thousands of hens hosed down, Pride flags flying

The Addison Fire Protection District sprayed down around 14,000 hens imperiled by heat stroke on a broken-down semi Tuesday at Super Truck Service in Addison. Courtesy of Addison Fire Protection District

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210609/i-didnt-want-the-chickens-to-die-addison-firefighters-repair-shop-workers-save-thousands-of-hens">Addison firefighters save hens in Elgin

A semi tractor-trailer transporting caged hens to Wisconsin lost a passenger's-side trailer wheel on I-90 near Randall Road in Elgin early Wednesday. Between 500 and 1,000 hens out of 14,000 died from heat. An Addison Fire Protection District paramedic drove by and dispatched a fire engine crew to cool down the surviving hens.

In other news, the annual North Hoffman Estates Garage Sale that's grown to rival the 52-year-old Timbercrest-Woods Garage Sale in neighboring Schaumburg is featuring 157 registered homes for its seventh and largest edition this weekend.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210607/renovated-des-plaines-theatre-expected-to-reopen-this-summer">Looking at summer for new Des Plaines Theatre

As the $6 million renovation of the Des Plaines Theatre nears completion, the entrepreneur whose company will operate the venue, Ron Onesti, said it should be ready for patrons this summer. The city-owned theater and its two in-house restaurants -- Bourbon 'N Brass and Des Pizza -- should open simultaneously in August.

First Watch, a cafe serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, opened a new restaurant Monday in Kildeer, the chain's second location in the suburbs. The restaurant at the Shops at Kildeer, features an indoor/outdoor dining space and cocktail bar.

Pride flags in Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines

The Pride flag is flying in Buffalo Grove, not next to village hall but on the Rotary Village Green. That came after a crowd of LGBTQ supporters showed up at village hall to request the village hoist the Pride flag. In Des Plaines, a dozen residents thanked city council members during Monday's meeting for allowing the LGBTQ Pride flag to be flown at city hall.

East Dundee Village President Jeff Lynam fired Village Administrator Jennifer Johnsen after she acknowledged in an email to staff that she was in a relationship with the assistant administrator, but Johnsen said Wednesday she hopes to be reinstated by the village board she believes supports her.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/entlife/20210610/wauconda-island-lake-in-spotlight-for-new-amazon-prime-series">Amazon Prime show filming in suburbs

Wauconda and Island Lake were in the spotlight Tuesday as filming for a pending Amazon Prime series took center stage. "Lightyears," a science fiction story starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, shot scenes at Wauconda Pharmacy and Island Foods. Production has now moved to McHenry County.

The week ahead: Homes at Iron Gate

The founder and developer of Iron Gate Motor Condos has proposed adding a housing component to the gated garage community, initially created as a safe space for people to store their specialty cars and other large collectibles in far northwest Naperville. The city council on Tuesday is expected to consider plans to construct six residential buildings with 51 total units, many of which would be built as a "small house, big garage" concept.

The week ahead: Library policy changes?

The Indian Trails Public Library District board will meet Wednesday to discuss updates to the patron social media use policy and the meeting room policy, among other issues. A proposal to issue district library cards to interested library users who don't live in the Wheeling-based district also is on the agenda. The session is set for 7 p.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road.

The week ahead: Forum on gambling

A community forum to discuss the potential impacts of gambling will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The forum is hosted by Nicasa Behavioral Health Service to start a discussion of how to maximize the benefits of regulated gambling, while preventing and mitigating potential harmful effects. Waukegan is one of six communities the Illinois Gaming Board is authorized to issue a new owners license for a casino. Call (847) 546-6450.

The week ahead: Kane COVID-19 update

The Kane County Public Health Department, on Wednesday, will provide its first COVID-19 update to county board members since state officials lifted nearly all pandemic restrictions. The department acknowledged the change in restrictions last week by reminding residents getting vaccinated is still the best way to combat the disease. Local appointments are available at Kanevax.org.