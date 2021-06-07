First Watch cafe opens second suburban location in Kildeer

First Watch, a cafe serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, opened its second suburban location Monday in Kildeer. Courtesy of First Watch

First Watch, a cafe serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, opened a new restaurant Monday in Kildeer, the chain's second location in the suburbs.

The 5,605-square-foot stand-alone restaurant at 20505 N. Rand Road, in the Shops at Kildeer, features an indoor/outdoor dining space and cocktail bar, where it will serve fresh breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week.

The chain has more than 400 locations, but just two in the Chicago area: the Kildeer restaurant and one in Oak Brook that opened earlier this year.

"Since opening our doors in Oak Brook a few short months ago, the Chicagoland community has welcomed First Watch with open arms, and we couldn't be more grateful to be opening just up the road in Kildeer," Chris Tomasso, president and CEO of First Watch, said in a news release. "The Windy City has been a place that, as an organization, we have been itching to be a part of for years. The Village of Kildeer is a bit of an oasis near the busy city, and we are so excited to bring our fresh take on brunch to this beautiful area."

The Kildeer location will encompass various features of the brand's new restaurant format, which includes a, year-round dining room as well as an outdoor dining space and bar that will allow for al fresco dining during the warmer months, and transforms into a second interior dining room when weather conditions are less ideal.

The restaurant is also designed to accommodate takeout and delivery, available in the First Watch mobile app. First Watch Kildeer will offer a dedicated entrance and cookline to accommodate the growing demand for off-premises dining options.